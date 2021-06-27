Off-Duty Hamilton County Corrections Officer Arrested For Domestic Violence

An off-duty Hamilton County corrections officer has been arrested for domestic violence.

Collegedale Police responded to the Summit at Hawthorne Apartments during the early Saturday morning after a concerned neighbor heard a woman screaming for help.

Upon their arrival officers made contact with Jordan Brown and her boyfriend, Ronnie Tyler Grasham, the off-duty officer.

Ms.

Brown informed Collegedale officers that she had just broken up with Grasham and had asked him to leave the residence. The two continued to argue until Grasham allegedly grabbed her and threw her on the ground, according to Ms. Brown. Ms. Brown also told officers that Grasham had placed his knee in her back and his arm around her neck and told her that she was going to jail because he was a cop.

Grasham explained to the responding officers that Ms. Brown had been out with friends and had returned home smelling of alcohol. When he questioned her about it, Grasham told Collegedale Police that Ms. Brown grew more agitated and their argument became physical when she had allegedly struck him. Grasham told officers that Ms. Brown’s actions triggered him to respond and that he put her on the ground.

Collegedale officers observed marks on Ms. Brown’s neck and arm, but found none on Grasham.

Grasham was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and transported to Silverdale. He is currently out on a $6000 bond and awaiting his court date, which has been set for Aug. 25, with the Collegedale Municipal Court.