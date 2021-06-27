1 Killed And 1 Injured In Cleveland Wreck Sunday Afternoon

 Sunday, June 27, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

A man was killed and his wife was injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

Cleveland police officers responded on Sunday at 12:56 p.m., to a crash with injuries on North Lee Highway in front of Captain D’s. 

Officers found a white Toyota Camry and a red Jeep Wrangler pulling a small smoker trailer, that were involved in the crash.

The driver of the Camry, Jerry Freeman, 81, was pronounced deceased by Bradley County EMS personnel on scene. His wife, Shirley Freeman, 75, was in the passenger seat.  Ms. Freeman was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center with substantial injuries. The driver of the Jeep, John Norton, 59, was transported to Tennova with minor injuries and has been treated and released. 

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the Camry was coming out of Captain D’s and turning left onto North Lee Highway. When Mr. Freeman pulled out of the parking lot, he was struck by the Jeep that was traveling north on North Lee Highway. 

The crash does not appear to be speed or alcohol related at this time.  


New New COVID Deaths In Georgia And 195 More Cases

Off-Duty Hamilton County Corrections Officer Arrested For Domestic Violence

Police Blotter: "Mimi" Is Suspect In Tire Slashing; Woman Doesn't Want Bicycle Belonging To Man With Long Blonde Hair


New New COVID Deaths In Georgia And 195 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,469. There are 195 new cases, as that total reaches 902,577 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 64,907, which is an increase of 13 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,897 cases, ... (click for more)

Off-Duty Hamilton County Corrections Officer Arrested For Domestic Violence

An off-duty Hamilton County corrections officer has been arrested for domestic violence. Collegedale Police responded to the Summit at Hawthorne Apartments during the early Saturday morning after a concerned neighbor heard a woman screaming for help. Upon their arrival officers made contact with Jordan Brown and her boyfriend, Ronnie Tyler Grasham, the off-duty officer. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Night Watch

We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible. I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The "Wokeism" Fraud

One of my favorite authors is the conservative writer Victor Davis Hansom. As America finally begins to confront the "Woke" movement, the California professor was at his best earlier in the week when he addressed what a fraud it is and has been foisted upon the American public by an increasingly questioned national media as the Black Lives Matter group is finally come under a harsh ... (click for more)

Sports

Rocket City Earns Split After Hitting Five Home Runs

There were no late-inning comebacks for the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. They had a miracle rally on Friday when they overcame a 9-0 deficit to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas by a 10-9 final, but they weren’t able to pull it off in the final game of the six-game series when each team won three games. Rocket City hit two home runs in the first ... (click for more)

Red Wolves In Draw In Big Match Against Greenville Triumph

The third place Chattanooga Red Wolves welcomed second place Greenville Triumph for a high stake’s showdown at the Den in USL League 1. The Triumph escaped with one point, but the Red Wolves still have two games in hand and are only four points out of first as it ended in a draw. The Red Wolves walked out of the locker room in their all red kits and from the first whistle the ... (click for more)


