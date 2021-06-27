1 Killed And 1 Injured In Cleveland Wreck Sunday Afternoon

A man was killed and his wife was injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

Cleveland police officers responded on Sunday at 12:56 p.m., to a crash with injuries on North Lee Highway in front of Captain D’s.

Officers found a white Toyota Camry and a red Jeep Wrangler pulling a small smoker trailer, that were involved in the crash.

The driver of the Camry, Jerry Freeman, 81, was pronounced deceased by Bradley County EMS personnel on scene. His wife, Shirley Freeman, 75, was in the passenger seat. Ms. Freeman was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center with substantial injuries. The driver of the Jeep, John Norton, 59, was transported to Tennova with minor injuries and has been treated and released.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the Camry was coming out of Captain D’s and turning left onto North Lee Highway. When Mr. Freeman pulled out of the parking lot, he was struck by the Jeep that was traveling north on North Lee Highway.

The crash does not appear to be speed or alcohol related at this time.