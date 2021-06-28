Georgia Has No New Coronavirus Deaths, 132 New Cases
Monday, June 28, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,469.
There are 132 new cases, as that total reaches 902,707 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,918, which is an increase of 11 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,896 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 266 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,256 cases; 67 deaths; 186 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,241 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,756 cases; 82 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,017 cases, up 4; 232 deaths; 791 hospitalizations, up 1