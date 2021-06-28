 Monday, June 28, 2021 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Calling On CDC To End Mask Mandate For Vaccinated Americans On Airplanes And Public Transportation

Monday, June 28, 2021

Senator Marsha Blackburn is among senators who introduced a resolution calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to end its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on public transportation throughout the United States - including at airports, commercial airplanes, buses, and rail systems.

 

Senator Blackburn said, "Experts have been clear for months - if you are vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask. It’s time we end these absurd political charades and start following the science.”


June 28, 2021

Man Has Possible Life-Threatening Injuries After He Is Stabbed On Highway 153 In Road Rage Incident

A man suffered possible life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed at the end of a road rage incident on Highway 153 on Sunday afternoon. Alex Olan Eugene Stewart, 38, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless driving. The victim said he was slowing down due to traffic congestion when Stewart sped up behind him. He said he tapped his ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Night Watch

We bought this place in Collegedale in 1996. The property was covered with kudzu and garbage. It came right up to the house. The price was low enough that cleanup and repair was very feasible. I was in Japan when we took occupancy. Myrna started the clean-up and painting of those areas that did not need major renovation. Our foster-son Joe Spurlock, a contractor, helped her. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kevin Speigel - 'It's Surreal'

On Sunday the stark reality of the Miami condominium collapse began to sink in for Kevin Speigel. His vivacious wife is believed to be among the 140-plus persons who are unaccounted for after a 12-story building partially collapsed on Thursday. “This has been the worst day for me … At first it was all so surreal, like a bad dream that defies explanation, but the reality has ... (click for more)

Talon GC's Defensive Woes To Blame For Losing Skid

Memories of an early-season five game winning streak have long since passed by for the Hawks Talon Gaming Club lost their sixth and seventh straight contests on Saturday evening. The team’s leaky defense has continued to be an issue, with Talon being outscored by a combined 47 points this weekend. “We’ve got to fix our team defense. Right now, we’re suffering in that department,” ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: What's Wrong With Baseball

With the COVID epidemic and its slow recovery, starved baseball fans are being allowed to return to the quasi-empty seats in the National pastime stadiums. As a lifelong fan of baseball who caught their first Little League game at the age of eight and turned down a lucrative $500 bonus/contract to play Class D for the lowest farm team of the worst team in the history of major ... (click for more)


