Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Calling On CDC To End Mask Mandate For Vaccinated Americans On Airplanes And Public Transportation

Senator Marsha Blackburn is among senators who introduced a resolution calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to end its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on public transportation throughout the United States - including at airports, commercial airplanes, buses, and rail systems.

Senator Blackburn said, "Experts have been clear for months - if you are vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask. It’s time we end these absurd political charades and start following the science.”