17-Year Old Shot On Tunnel Boulevard Monday Night

Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A 17-year old was shot Monday night on Tunnel Boulevard.
 
At approximately 9:22 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard on a report of a person shot. 
 
Upon arrival, Officers located a male party suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. During the preliminary investigation investigators obtained information that the victim was shot while standing outside a residence.  
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


Knoxville County Mayor To Lead Tennessee Congressional Term Limits Effort


New State Law Aims To Curb Surge In Theft Of Expensive Catalytic Converters

A new Tennessee state law intended to reduce catalytic converter theft and resale goes into effect July 1. Officials said, "A catalytic converter is a piece of equipment that is attached to a vehicle’s exhaust system. It contains precious metals that turn harmful gases into harmless exhaust. Thieves are removing the converters from vehicles then selling them. The more they ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Needs To Come At Decent Hour To Get Stuff From Ex; Woman Who Lives At Assisted Living Wants Pistol, Ammo Back From Daughter

A woman on 3rd Avenue called police to stand by while removed her belongings from her ex-boyfriend's house. The man said she would have to come back at a decent hour to get her belongings, that it was too late at night. The woman said she would come at a decent time tomorrow to get her belongings. * * * A man at 7324 Shallowford Road said a prior customer who he evicted said ... (click for more)

Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Redistricting Works

NOTE: This article has appeared in the last week in several in-state news websites that explains how redistricting works. Once every 10 years, right after the new census in taken, bipartisan committees at the state, county, and local levels determine what is a fair representation of the voters, altering district boundaries to establish an equal population balance. Written by a knowledgeable ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Ashcraft Named Double-A South Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Graham Ashcraft has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (6/21 – 6/27). In his team debut, Ashcraft made quite the first impression. The 2019 draft pick began his Double-A career by throwing six perfect innings against the Rocket City Trash Pandas before surrendering an infield hit in the seventh ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Needless Drama At The College World Series

In addition to close competitive games in Omaha, Nebraska last week, there was some needless controversy as the North Carolina State baseball team was disqualified, sending Vanderbilt into the championship round. Why was the Wolf Pack squad sent home? Because at least 15 of their players tested positive for the new Delta variant of Covid-19. Most of those who tested positive had ... (click for more)


