17-Year Old Shot On Tunnel Boulevard Monday Night

A 17-year old was shot Monday night on Tunnel Boulevard.

At approximately 9:22 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1000 block of Tunnel Boulevard on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, Officers located a male party suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. During the preliminary investigation investigators obtained information that the victim was shot while standing outside a residence.