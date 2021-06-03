POLICE BLOTTER: Starchase Dart Falls Short; Man Wearing Red Pants Grabs 3 Benjamins From Woman

Police attempted to stop a dirty white Acura on Wheeler Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from police and a Starchase Dart was deployed. The dart bounced off the vehicle and into the grass. The dart was recovered.

The owner of Silhouettes on East 23rd Street said a man was about to leave the bar, but he did not feel comfortable with him driving. Officers spoke to the man who was swaying back and forth, unable to stand straight. He said that he was trying to get a taxi but no one was answering. Officers then gave the man a ride to his house on 7th Avenue and told him to go to sleep and when he sobers up to get his vehicle.

A woman on Angela Drive said a woman had been at her house looking for a man she use to talk to. Police were able to speak with second woman during a traffic stop in East Ridge and determined the only thing that had occurred was a verbal disorder.

Police were called to Nephew's Bar and Grill on Dorris Street where approximately 300 people were covering the street and the bar screaming, dancing, and drinking. As police began to disperse the crowd one wreck occurred as people were leaving. Police had to block off Dorris at 42nd Street to control the flow of traffic. The disorder lasted for over an hour and a half.

A woman on West 12th Street Court said she had gotten into a verbal argument with her boyfriend and that, when she asked him to leave, he refused. She said that when he found out that she had called police, he left just prior to the officer's arrival. The woman said the argument was just verbal and he did leave so she needed no further assistance.

A man said his vehicle was parked on Kings Road in the yard. He was doing work for the house and had multiple tools in the back of his truck. He said a silver or light blue sedan suddenly pulled up beside his truck in the yard and a male passenger jumped out, grabbed his concrete saw out of the back of the truck and then jumped back into the vehicle and left at a high rate of speed. The man could not see the driver and could not remember any more details about the vehicle or suspect.

A woman on Cummings Highway told police a woman filled two reusable bags with merchandise and then left in a black Chrysler with the possible Tennessee tag. She said that she stole around $100-$150 worth of merchandise. Police searched the area for the vehicle and were unable to find it.

A man on Sharp Street said someone damaged his vehicle overnight. The damage was the passenger side mirror broken off, deep paint scratches from front to rear, front and rear bumper damage, headlights busted, and deep scratches on the roof. He was not sure who did it.

A woman told police the rabbi at 922 McCallie Avenue told her she was allowed to sleep on the synagogue stairs. Police were unable to confirm or deny her story and left a message with the rabbi to see if what she said was true.

A woman on Bagwell Avenue said a letter containing her driver's license was found by a mail carrier in the parking lot of the apartment complex behind her home. She believes this letter was stolen during the theft that occurred at her home.

A man driving on Highway 153 southbound under the Airport/Shepherd Road overpass reported a maroon or dark red pickup truck was traveling southbound when it suddenly lost a load of furniture. He was unable to avoid the objects and the Toyota 4Runner he was driving was struck in the grill which sustained serious damage. The man said the suspect initially stopped in the emergency lane but fled the area shortly after. The 4Runner was in operable condition and was able to be driven.

A man on East 14th Street said someone broke the rear passenger window out on the driver side of his vehicle and stole his "Cadence" sound system/speakers, total estimated value $1,200. Damage to the busted window is estimated to be $200.

A very intoxicated and hard to understand woman on Patten Chapel Road told police she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. He had left the area before police arrived. They both used to live at Patten Towers.

An anonymous caller on Cherryton Drive said there was a man following a woman and yelling at her. Police arrived and the man said they were arguing due to relationship issues. The woman said the man had been drinking and began to become angry and try to argue with her for no reason, and that she attempted to leave to avoid any escalation in the conflict. Both said that at no time did their verbal argument become physical. The woman requested that officers transport her to the Overlook apartments on Boynton Drive. The man returned home.

A woman on 6th Avenue said at some point during the day her son snuck into her bedroom and stole a man's debit card and and $650 in cash, then left. The woman and man did not want to prosecute at this time, just report.

A woman on Rawlings Street called police to ask if officers could take her daughter out of her house. The daughter also lives at the residence but agreed to leave for the night. Both were intoxicated.

The vice president over fleet and services for Service Electric Company on East 25th Street told police he found the business security fence cut, valued at $200, where someone took a small bundle of copper valued at $300. Police checked the rest of the business, making sure no other items were stolen from the business.

A man on Gunbarrel Road said his trailer was parked on the lot overnight. He said the lot is where a house has recently been demolished. His Pace box trawler was broken into by the side door being pried open. He estimates that it will cost $1,000 to repair the trailer. The man said that he is currently making an inventory of the items stolen from the trailer and will email the list once it is complete, which he did.

A suspicious man was collecting trash from the garbage bin at the Starbucks on Signal Mountain Road. Police asked him to leave due to complaints from management. He left without incident.

A woman on Chestnut Street said someone tried to kick in the door for her apartment. She did not know who it was and was told by maintenance that it would cost $500 to fix the door.

A woman on 4th Avenue said someone had stolen the Tennessee tag off of her Ford F150.

An employee at South Side Dental Arts on West Main Street said someone tried to steal a company computer. She heard noises coming from the front of the office and went to check on the noise and noticed a thin man with red hair and gray underwear picking up an Apple desktop computer that belongs to the company. She asked the young man what he was doing, and, after putting the computer down, he replied, "I'm a patient waiting on my appointment." She replied, "We are on lunch. I will let the dentist know you came by; what is your name?" The man gave her a name which she does not recall and then left. She checked the schedule and no men had any appointments.

A man on Vine Street said someone got into his vehicle overnight and stole his pair of $200 Oakley

sunglasses. He said there were no signs of forced entry. He also said some loose change was taken but at this time does not believe anything else was.

Memorial Hospital Security personnel called police to say they believed they found a vehicle that had been broken into. A black Lexus SUV was parked in the A2 parking lot, with the passenger door unlocked, the glove box open, and items on the passenger seat and floor. Upon running the tag, the officer found who the SUV is registered to and security paged him throughout the hospital. Apparently the owner is out of town and informed the hospital staff that he would sort this out when he returned.

Police checked on a man asleep in the parking lot on Hamilton Place Boulevard. He appeared fine and said he pulled in early to get coffee and the business was still closed so he took a nap.

The owner of Huck and Peck Furniture Store on West 31st Street said someone attempted to break into his company work van by throwing bricks at the passenger side window. Police examined the work van which appeared to have a large crack located on the passenger side door window, in the portion that gains access. It appears the suspect(s) threw bricks at the window multiple times due to the strike marks on the window. Police also noticed a small dent where one of the bricks struck the metal portion of the passenger door. The bricks used were still located next to the work van. There is no suspect information at this time.

A woman and man on Carver Lane got into a verbal altercation on the road because her vehicle was parked in front of her residence while she was unloading some of her groceries out of her vehicle. According to the man, her vehicle was blocking the road and he could not pass by with his vehicle to turn it around. He said that Carver Lane is a dead end road and that she has to understand that she can't block the road. After police spoke with both individuals, they agreed to stay away from each other to avoid any further issues.

A man on Cain Avenue said his ex-girlfriend keeps coming over and he doesn't want her on his property anymore. He said that she hangs out and smokes crack. The officer attempted to make contact with her but she was not found.

A woman on Hughes Avenue said she was in a verbal argument with her mother over bills. She said that the issue had been resolved and her mother had left the area.

A woman on Slayton Avenue told police that someone attempted to break into her house through her back door. She said that she heard her alarm beep and she started yelling and the person left. She took the officer to the back door. The back door was closed, locked and had a metal barricade across the door. The door was also wedged shut. The officer and the woman were unable to open the door. The officer didn't find an alarm system attached to the door. The officer also walked around the house and did not find any signs of someone attempting to break into the house. She requested to be placed on the watch list.

The manager of the Sonesta Select on Bams Drive said a female guest was having issues with her husband. Police spoke with the guest who said her husband was following her and will not leave her alone. She said he was outside of her hotel room and was trying to get in. She said he left and she does not want him around her. The husband called the woman while police were there and the officer spoke with him on the phone. He was told to leave her alone and he was officially trespassed from the hotel as he was causing issues there. The woman was told if he continued to follow and cause issues with her, he can be charged with stalking.

Police were called to Central Drive on a report there was a group of people holding guns. Police did not find anything.

A man on North Highland Park Avenue said another man was at his residence and intoxicated. He wanted him trespassed, as he does not live there and was just a guest at the residence. The man was notified he is no longer allowed to be at the residence and was formally trespassed.

An anonymous caller said there was loud music and verbal disorders in the area on Grove Street. Police arrived and found a large crowd in excess of 200 in the area. The amount of people in the area could be hazardous to citizens as well as responders due to roads being completely blocked. When the officer drove through the area they did not see any disorders, only shouting because the music was so loud.

A woman said her wallet was stolen while she was at the bar on Milne Street. She said it contained her ID, Social Security card and a money network card.

An employee at Aero Care on Riverside Drive said one of the company vehicles had the catalytic

converter stolen.

A woman on Riverside Drive said she was lying down and a man wearing a grey shirt, red pants and white shoes ran up to her and took $300 in miscellaneous bills out of her hands. The man continued to run east on Riverside Drive after taking the money. She said she and the others didn't go after the man because he had a gun. She said he didn't demand the money or use the gun. She said she didn't want to press charges.