Fire At Mitchell Industrial Tire On 8th Avenue Thursday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a commercial fire Thursday morning on 8th Avenue.

The call came out at 7:37 a.m. to Mitchell Industrial Tire Company and responding units were informed that a possible solvent was on fire in a barrel at the business.

Engine 9 found smoke showing on arrival, laid a line and started an investigation. At one point, a large plume of smoke was visible. Fire officials asked nearby companies to shelter in place and advised them to shut off their ventilation systems as a safety precaution.

Engine 9 and Engine 5 made an interior attack, found the smoldering product and extinguished it. The next hurdle was ventilation because the entire building was filled with smoke. Crews used multiple positive pressure vans along with the ventilation system at the business to help clear the smoke. Air monitors were used to check the building to confirm that everything was clear before employees were allowed to re-enter.

After employees had re-entered, businesses to the north were advised that they could resume normal operations. All of the employees at Mitchell Industrial Tire Company made it safely out of the business at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Engine 9, Engine 5, Quint 14, Squad 13, Ladder 5, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Red Shift), CFD Special Operations and HCEMS responded.