Commissioner Smedley Says Dean Moorhouse Is Staunch Conservative; Should Get District 9 Appointment

Thursday, June 3, 2021

County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said Thursday that Dean Moorhouse, who fell one vote short of winning an appointment to the open District 9 seat, is "a staunch Conservative."

Commissioner Greg Martin was the only Republican not to vote for Mr. Moorhouse, saying he favored Jeff Eversole, who only got two votes on the first round and was dropped off.

When Commissioner Martin passed on the Moorhouse nomination, that left Mr. Moorhouse one vote short of appointment.

Commissioner Martin said a solid Republican was needed in the seat.

Commissioner Smedley said she and other commissioners had gotten numerous calls and emails from supporters of Mr. Moorhouse.

She said Mr. Moorhouse had long been active in the County Republican Party, and she said she had not previously heard of Mr. Eversole.

Commissioner Smedley said, "Dean Moorhouse has been active in the Republican Party and in community service for years. After he lost a school board race in 2014, he didn't stop working in the party."

She said of him not being a staunch Conservative, "Where's the proof?"

The commission is set to try again to come up with a replacement for Chester Bankston at the meeting next Wednesday at the County Courthouse.

 

 


POLICE BLOTTER: Starchase Dart Falls Short; Man Wearing Red Pants Grabs 3 Benjamins From Woman

Multiple Roads Closed Due To Flash Flooding

Hamilton County's Scott Allen And 2 Other Administrators Of Elections Pass State Certification Exam


Police attempted to stop a dirty white Acura on Wheeler Avenue for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from police and a Starchase Dart was deployed. The dart bounced off the vehicle and into ... (click for more)

Multiple roads are closed due to flooding. They are: 4300 BONNY OAKS DRIVE (NEAR MT JOY BAPTIST AND BENTON DRIVE) VINE STREET AT HOUSTON STREET E MAIN UNDERNEATH RAILROAD BRIDGE ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Administrator of Elections Scott Allen and two other county administrators of elections are being recognized for passing the state certification exam. Tennessee Secretary of State ... (click for more)



Opinion

Tribute To An Amazing Warrior

Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing. I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center). John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It Happened To Ben

Not long ago I ran across a small devotion book written at some point by the late Ben Haden, who was not only my pastor for many years but a wonderful mentor and very dear friend as well. I adored the guy and he’s been sorely missed by me since he joined our same Savior in October of 2013. The devotional, “ONE ON ONE: ‘A Minute With Ben,’ triggered the memories of dozens of ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Stage Dramatic Comeback To Extend Unbeaten Season In Win Over Richmond

Coach Obleda and the Red Wolves welcomed fans back to CHI Memorial for the second of a back-to-back home stand Saturday Evening. Chattanooga hosted Richmond and fell behind early in the second half, but a confident and composed second half performance saw Obleda’s men find two goals and 3 points to extend the unbeaten start to the season to four games. The match kicked off ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Nick Lodolo Named Double-A South Player Of The Month

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts left-hander Nick Lodolo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Month for May. This month Lodolo has been dominant for the Lookouts, securing two wins and posting a 1.01 ERA. The southpaw ranks second in the league in ERA (1.01), third in strikeouts (38), second in batting average against (.172), and first ... (click for more)


