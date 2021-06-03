Commissioner Smedley Says Dean Moorhouse Is Staunch Conservative; Should Get District 9 Appointment

County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley said Thursday that Dean Moorhouse, who fell one vote short of winning an appointment to the open District 9 seat, is "a staunch Conservative."

Commissioner Greg Martin was the only Republican not to vote for Mr. Moorhouse, saying he favored Jeff Eversole, who only got two votes on the first round and was dropped off.

When Commissioner Martin passed on the Moorhouse nomination, that left Mr. Moorhouse one vote short of appointment.

Commissioner Martin said a solid Republican was needed in the seat.

Commissioner Smedley said she and other commissioners had gotten numerous calls and emails from supporters of Mr. Moorhouse.

She said Mr. Moorhouse had long been active in the County Republican Party, and she said she had not previously heard of Mr. Eversole.

Commissioner Smedley said, "Dean Moorhouse has been active in the Republican Party and in community service for years. After he lost a school board race in 2014, he didn't stop working in the party."

She said of him not being a staunch Conservative, "Where's the proof?"

The commission is set to try again to come up with a replacement for Chester Bankston at the meeting next Wednesday at the County Courthouse.