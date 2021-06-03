Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 9 New Cases; Testing In Tennessee Tops 8 Million

Hamilton County had nine new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 45,206. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 502 in the county. It is reported that it was a white male, age 71-80.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,434, which is 98 percent, and there are 270 active cases.

There are 30 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Six more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. There are 10 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 863,620 on Thursday with 292 new cases. There have been seven more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,472 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 439 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 11 fewer than on Wednesday. Testing numbers are above 8.002 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 847,590, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,190 cases, down 1; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,211 cases, up 12; 153 deaths



Grundy County: 1,797 cases, up 2; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,153 cases, up 2; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,408 cases; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,109 cases, up 3; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,383 cases, up 3; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,742 cases; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,757 cases, up 112; 639 deaths



Davidson County: 90,204 cases, up 54; 952 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 97,786 cases, up 73; 1,667 deaths