Police Blotter: Friend Of A Friend Drives Off In Man's Car While Man Is In Olive Garden Line; Kids Paint Was Just Bird Poop

A man at Olive Garden on Hamilton Place Boulevard said he was giving a ride to a friend of a friend. The man went inside Olive Garden to put his name on the wait list and when he came out of the restaurant his car was gone. He doesn't know where the friend of a friend hangs out.

* * *

Police were told that a man was causing a disorder at 30 Birmingham Highway at the front desk and pool over a issue with his room needing cleaned. The staff had asked that he be told to leave and was giving him his $100 deposit back. Police spoke with the man in room 129 and explained the staff was asking him and his wife to leave. They gathered their belongings and packed their car. He was given his deposit back and they left.

* * *

While patrolling on McCallie Avenue an officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked. The unoccupied silver Malibu had a tag that did not return to the car. The car appeared to be ransacked and abandoned.

* * *

Officers were called to Lake Resort Drive on a report of shots fired. The officer deployed K9 Gunther for a sweep of the area around building H. They started in the cul-de-sac and moved the length of the front building. Then they crossed the parking lot opposite building H and checked along that edge as well. No evidence was found.

* * *

Police were called to McBrien Road and knocked on the door of apartment B22, where the door was hanging from the hinges and looked to have been broken open. When police knocked a male voice answered the door but refused to open it. While trying to speak with the person inside, the owner of the apartment walked up and said no one but her lived there and opened the door. Police entered the house but found no one inside. Police saw where the unknown male had exited out the rear patio and jumped down from the second floor. It is unknown who the suspect was and there was no valid description given by neighbors. The owner said it appeared nothing had been taken from the apartment but that just the door had been damaged.

* * *



A man on Jordan Drive called police to say he had accidentally left his Walther CCP 9mm pistol in the bathroom at CBC. The officer told him he can come to the CPD Property Division during business hours to retrieve his pistol.

* * *

A woman on South Watkins Street called police to say her ex-boyfriend came over and was "acting crazy" on her front porch. When police arrived the man had already left in his white Kia Soul.

* * *

Police did a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road when they observed a black GMC SUV with a man sleeping inside with the car door open. The man woke up when the officer identified himself. The man said he was fine and did not require any medical treatment. He had no active warrants.

* * *

Police deployed K9 Gunther for a sweep of the block on South Watkins Street. They checked both sides of the roadway, from sidewalk to sidewalk. K9 Gunther gave a final response on the garbage can located in the street at the curb in front of 1304. When the officer lifted the lid, they observed a pair of black latex gloves on top of a garbage bag. These gloves are consistent with those used by officers in NPB. The officer assessed that another responding officer used these gloves to recover evidence/shell casings and then discarded the gloves. These gloves would have GSR on them, thus causing the K9 to show a final response. No other evidence was found.

* * *

Police were called to the Dollar General on Lee Highway where the manager said a man was inside the store and appeared to be high or intoxicated. The officer spoke to the man and he did not appear to be high or intoxicated. He said he does take medication due to having back issues from the military and being hit by a drunk driver. He didn't have any warrants and left the store without incident. He was not banned from the store at this time.

* * *

A woman on Towne Hills Lane called police regarding a surveillance video of her driveway. She had video from early that morning showing a white vehicle in her neighbor's driveway attempt to back down the driveway. The car crossed a grass median and stopped at the front bumper of her car. The video is inconclusive as to whether contact was made. She didn't find any damage to her car. At this time it is just suspicious.

* * *

An anonymous caller from South Lovell Avenue called to say a car has been parked there for three days and is in the roadway. Police found the car at the end of the "dead-end" road and found it to be abandoned. The entire interior was filled with car parts and personal items, including the driver's seat. It appears that the vehicle has a broken drive shaft and at least one flat tire. Police placed a tow-sticker on the vehicle and it can be towed in 48 hours.

* * *

A man on Volunteer Drive said he believes that his two credit cards and driver license were stolen out of his wallet while at work. He leaves his wallet lying on his desk while working. He says that he thinks this happened over a week ago, but did not realize it until yesterday when he switched to a new wallet. He says that the Credit One card was used at a Holiday Inn Express in Franklin, Ohio for two transactions of $133 and $300. He understands that he needs to file a credit card fraud report with the police department there.

* * *

The project manager from Building 1017 on East 14th Street said lumber had been stolen over night, along with the location he managed across the street. The total amount of lumber stolen was $1,500. He didn't have any suspect information. The locations were added to the watch list.

* * *

A man on East Brainerd Road said sometime in the past two weeks, someone cut the battery cables and stole the battery out of his 2020 Coachman Freedom Express RV. He says it cost him $318 to purchase a battery and cable ends. There are security cameras on site but he does not think they cover the front of his RV.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road said that on Dec. 5 someone went inside Walmart to the cellular department and opened an account with AT&T for $1,095. He learned of this through Credit Karma when it showed on his credit record as a collection account. This caused a 43 point drop in his credit score. AT&T told him the person used his name and Social Security number and gave an address of 826 Terrace St. in Rossville. The man said AT&T told him it will take them two weeks to investigate this before removing this from his credit record.

* * *

Police received a call that there was a suspicious bag near the previous VA clinic on Uptain Road. The bag was found and it was determined to be harmless and abandoned. The bag was entered into property.

* * *

A woman at Mac's convenience store on Hixson Pike said someone entered her unlocked 2008 GMC Envoy and stole her income tax refund check. The check was in a pot on the floor board behind the driver seat. Then she said it could also have happened at Murphy Gas on Highway 153. She isn't sure of the location.

* * *

An employee with loss prevention at Home Depot on Commons Boulevard said a man tried to leave the store with a Milwaukee reciprocating saw and a DeWalt 20 volt chainsaw kit. The merchandise was retrieved and the man left in a white Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plate.

* * *

A lady named Jequala (unsure on exact spelling) called the Partnership's hotline and did not meet their criteria to be admitted for stay. This upset the caller very much and the caller cursed out the woman then hung up the phone and proceeded to call the front desk. When the front desk clerk answered the phone Jequala threatened to blow their heads off, cursed some more and then hung up.

* * *

A woman on 38th Street said she is having issues with kids in the area walking through her yard and had thrown paint on her porch. The officer looked at the "paint" on her front porch, which turned out to be bird poop. She is now clear on that. The officer spoke to some kids in the area and they said they would try to stay out of her section of the yard.