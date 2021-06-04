June 4, 2021
As part of the project underway to improve the I 24 interchanges at SR 2/Broad Street and SR 58/Market Street in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will soon modify the traffic patterns in the ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Some roads remain closed and others have re-opened, due to flooding in the area.
Wilcox Boulevard Tunnel remains closed between North Chamberlain Avenue and Greenwood Road as crews will continue ... (click for more)
As part of the project underway to improve the I 24 interchanges at SR 2/Broad Street and SR 58/Market Street in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will soon modify the traffic patterns in the Broad Street and Market Street areas. These new traffic patterns will be in effect beginning after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Currently northbound Broad Street traffic accesses I-24 East via 25th ... (click for more)
Being Memorial Day, memories come flooding in of one of the Angels that God let me an others have the pleasure of knowing.
I got to meet John Michael Sullivan while he was in high school at Sequoyah Technical Center (formerly Sequoyah Vocational Technical Center).
John represented Sequoyah in the Tennessee Southeast Regional Skills USA Automotive Technology competition. ... (click for more)
There is an inspirational website, or maybe it is a blog, that I found quite by accident in my Morning Readings not long ago and, curiously, it gave 25 reasons why we should cherish every ‘today’. The website is MakesMeThink, through Marcandangel.com, and it dawned on me how many of us could begin a sentence with the word, ‘Today …’ and identify just a similar example for our reason ... (click for more)
Chattanooga FC got one more practice in on Friday morning before their Saturday matchup with visiting New Amsterdam. Chattanooga’s blue team spent quite a bit of time on set pieces toward the end of practice, where coach Peter Fuller hopes to get some much-needed goals from in games. CFC drew against Maryland last weekend in a scoreless affair, with both attackers Brian Bement and ... (click for more)
It would be safe to say Annabeth Pruett was one of the few softball players Lee Coach Emily Russell recruited that would have second thoughts about where she wanted to attend college. The graduate of Prince Avenue Christian School (Colbert, Georgia) quickly explained, "As I was growing up, attending Lee was my dream after hearing how it changed our family's life. I knew it was a ... (click for more)