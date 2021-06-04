(John Anthony Smith, CEO of the fast-growing Conversant Group on the Southside, advises on Internet security after recent attacks by cyber gangs - first on a U.S. pipeline company and now a huge beef producer.)





From pipelines to beef processing to media, threat actors stop at nothing to cause injury to American industry.





Cox Media Group, one of the largest media conglomerates in the US, has been impacted by mass computer outages that many sources have stated as being caused by ransomware. The outages have affected the live streams across radio and TV stations. The outages have affected the live streams across radio and TV stations.





The incident occurred earlier this morning. The incident has impacted live streaming and internal networking capabilities. Cox employees have gone on record as sharing that all staff were asked to log off all applications and shut down systems to prevent spread.





The world has changed. The threat actors are crafty, and they are relentless at causing suffering.





Please compute safely. Defense is always less expensive than recovery!

* * *

