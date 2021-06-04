 Friday, June 4, 2021 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Bradley County Man Wanted For Stealing Vases Off Of Gravestones

Friday, June 4, 2021
Christopher Elkins
Christopher Elkins

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office property crime detectives have issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Elkins for stealing property from a local cemetery.

The BCSO Criminal Investigations Division was contacted Thursday by a concerned resident, reporting to have come across four bronze vases that appeared to be from a cemetery, which detectives later confirmed while processing them into evidence.

Investigation led detectives to a local cemetery where four gravestones were missing vases, which appeared to have been forcibly removed. In addition, cemetery staff reported that an air conditioning unit had been stolen from the mausoleum where numerous veterans were laid to final rest.

Thanks to information and evidence provided by involved people, Christopher Elkins has been identified as the culprit. Warrants have been issued for his arrest on the following charges: four counts of Desecration of a Venerated Object and one count of Theft Over $1,000.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Elkins, please contact the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 728-7336 or leave an anonymous tip at https://www.bradleysheriff.com/leave-a-tip.


Blood Assurance Needs You

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Always Cherish ‘Today’

There is an inspirational website, or maybe it is a blog, that I found quite by accident in my Morning Readings not long ago and, curiously, it gave 25 reasons why we should cherish every ‘today’. The website is MakesMeThink, through Marcandangel.com, and it dawned on me how many of us could begin a sentence with the word, ‘Today …’ and identify just a similar example for our reason ... (click for more)

Sports

Challenging Year For Former Ooltewah High Star Kayla Boseman Lands Her At The College World Series

A challenging year for former Ooltewah High School softball star Kayla Boseman has landed her in the College World Series. "It has been a tough year for Kayla in many ways, but now she's living every girl's dream," her dad, Robert Boseman said. The Bosemans are in Oklahoma City, where unranked James Madison University on Thursday knocked off top-ranked Oklahoma, then up-ended ... (click for more)

Perfect Practice: CFC Prepares For New Amsterdam

Chattanooga FC got one more practice in on Friday morning before their Saturday matchup with visiting New Amsterdam. Chattanooga’s blue team spent quite a bit of time on set pieces toward the end of practice, where coach Peter Fuller hopes to get some much-needed goals from in games. CFC drew against Maryland last weekend in a scoreless affair, with both attackers Brian Bement and ... (click for more)


