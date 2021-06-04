Bradley County Man Wanted For Stealing Vases Off Of Gravestones

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office property crime detectives have issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Elkins for stealing property from a local cemetery.

The BCSO Criminal Investigations Division was contacted Thursday by a concerned resident, reporting to have come across four bronze vases that appeared to be from a cemetery, which detectives later confirmed while processing them into evidence.

Investigation led detectives to a local cemetery where four gravestones were missing vases, which appeared to have been forcibly removed. In addition, cemetery staff reported that an air conditioning unit had been stolen from the mausoleum where numerous veterans were laid to final rest.

Thanks to information and evidence provided by involved people, Christopher Elkins has been identified as the culprit. Warrants have been issued for his arrest on the following charges: four counts of Desecration of a Venerated Object and one count of Theft Over $1,000.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Elkins, please contact the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 728-7336 or leave an anonymous tip at https://www.bradleysheriff.com/leave-a-tip.