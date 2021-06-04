Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
FINANCE
a. An ordinance providing for an Interim Budget and appropriating funds for the usual
and ordinary expenses of the City government for the months of July, August, and
September 2021, pending the adoption of the 2021-2022 annual budget.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b.
MR-2021-0049 Chattanooga Christian School c/o Chad Dirkse (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1100 block of
West 33r d Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.
(District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2021-0073 Russell Moorehead (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-2 Light Industrial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 900 Birmingham Highway,
from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2021-0064 J & S Construction Company, Inc. c/o Ryan Morris (RT-1 Residential
Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property
located at 4905 Highway 58, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
2021-0064 J & S Construction Company, Inc. c/o Ryan Morris (RT-1 Residential
Townhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property
located at 4905 Highway 58, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3
Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2021-0058 Theodore and Tenasa McGhee (R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5048 Irvin Road, from R-1
Residential Zone to A-1 Urban Agriculture Zone, subject to certain conditions.
(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2021-0058 Theodore and Tenasa McGhee (R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 Urban
Agricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5048 Irvin Road, from R-1
Residential Zone to A-1 Urban Agriculture Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. 2021-0072 Allen Jones c/o ASA Engineering (Lift Condition). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift
Condition No. 5, “all existing easements be retained”, from Ordinance No. 11522 of
previous Case No. 2004-0016, from property located at 8001 Volkswagen Drive,
more particularly described herein. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff)
e. 2021-0059 Shazman Ali (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 and 2502 Bailey
Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by
Planning and Staff)
2021-0059 Shazman Ali (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 and 2502 Bailey
Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line
Zone. (Applicant Version)
f. 2021-0077 Bryant Black (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing
Zone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central
Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2314, 2316, 2505, 2509,
2510, and 2513 E. 17t h Street, 2500 and 2513 E. 18t h Street, 2420 and 2502 E. 21s t
Street, 2005 S. Lyerly Street, and 1607 and 1611 S. Watkins Street, from C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse and
Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
denial by Staff)
2021-0077 Bryant Black (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing
Zone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central
Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2314, 2316, 2505, 2509,
2510, and 2513 E. 17t h Street, 2500 and 2513 E. 18t h Street, 2420 and 2502 E. 21s t
Street, 2005 S. Lyerly Street, and 1607 and 1611 S. Watkins Street, from C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse and
Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone for Parcels 156C-P-018, 156C-P-019, 156F-A-023, 156F-A-024 (Parcels
2, 3, 4, and 5 on the attached map) and to C-3 Central Business District Zone for
Parcels 156G-F-018, 156F-K-026, 156F-K-027, 156F-H-001, 156F-H-016,
156F-B-013, 156F-B-012, 156F-B-010 (Parcels 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14),
subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2021-0077 Bryant Black (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing
Zone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central
Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2314, 2316, 2505, 2509,
2510, and 2513 E. 17t h Street, 2500 and 2513 E. 18t h Street, 2420 and 2502 E. 21s t
Street, 2005 S. Lyerly Street, and 1607 and 1611 S. Watkins Street, from C-2
Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse and
Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone.
(Applicant Version)
g. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI,
Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 11, Signs, Section 38-753, Sign
Types, (2) Projecting Signs and (A) Max Square Footage.
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to
Exercise Option to Renew with Hamilton County Mental Health Court, in
substantially the form attached, for the continued use of 108 sq. ft. of office space in a
portion of the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax
Parcel No. 157M-A-012, for an additional term of two (2) years through the date of
June 30, 2023, for the amount of $2,376.00 per term. ( District 6)
FINANCE
b. A resolution authorizing a Seventh Supplement to Resolution No. 22629, providing
for the issuance of City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Electric System Revenue Bonds,
Series 2021, for an amount up to $75 million.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
c. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s Reorganization of the Government Plan.
d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of the following Charter positions:
Fire Chief Phil Hyman, Police Chief David Roddy, City Finance Officer Daisy W.
Madison, and Interim Treasurer Tanikia Jackson for the City of Chattanooga.
e. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Leanne Kinney, Clifton
McCormick, and Piper Stromatt to the Chattanooga Historic Zoning Commission.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
renew year three (3) of a four (4) year term for the blanket contract for professional
services for the continuing On-Call Environmental Consulting Services for asbestos,
lead, indoor air quality, and other environmental assessments, Contract No.
E-19-002-301 for the following eight (8) consultant firms: (1) S&ME, Inc.; (2)
Alternative Actions, Inc.; (3) Spectra Tech, Inc.; (4) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC;
(5) GLE Associates, Inc.; (6) Ensafe, Inc.; (7) Wood Environment and Infrastructure
Solutions, Inc.; and (8) Frost Environmental Services, LLC, for an annual amount not
to exceed $350,000.00.
g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Hamilton County
relative to the Court Community Service Program for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 between
the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, for an amount not to exceed
$60,000.00.
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to enter into a Concessions Service Contract with Top Shelf
Concessions to provide reasonably priced concessions for the Warner Park Softball
Complex, Warner Park Pool, Summit of Softball Complex, and various recreational
programs and events.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Committee Reports.
X. Other Business. (Item Below:)
? Appointment of Rudolph Foster to the Board of Zoning Appeals (District 5)
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15, 2021
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading :
PLANNING
6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)
7. Resolutions :
HUMAN RESOURCES
a. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an
agreement with Symetra to provide long-term disability insurance, group life
insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, FMLA leave management
system, voluntary supplemental life, and voluntary short-term disability insurance, for
a three (3) year term effective July 1, 2021, with an option to renew for a final two (2)
year term, with the City’s portion in the amount of $230,000.00, for an estimated
annual cost of $1,169,000.00. (Deferred from 05-18-2021)
b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew an agreement
with CIGNA to provide active city employees with two (2) PPO dental plan options
and one (1) HMO dental plan wherein dental options for retirees will consist of both a
PPO and HMO plan option, for a contract term of one (1) year beginning July 1,
2021, with one (1) optional one (1) year renewal term remaining, for an approximate
annual employee paid cost of $1,350,000.00.
c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Isabel Kirby, as a Special Police Officer
(unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribed
herein, subject to certain conditions.
d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existing
agreement with The Hartford to administer the City’s Leave Management Program
through September 30, 2021, for an approximate cost of $13,500.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
approve Change Order No. 2 (Final) for P&C Construction, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN,
relative to Contract No. R-18-004-201, The Scramble Interactive Streetscape on 1s t
Street, for an increased amount of $41,212.35, to release the remaining contingency
amount of $57,827.65, for a revised contract amount of $1,031,610.90. (District 7)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
approve Change Order No. 1 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of
Hixson, TN, relative to Contract No. R-19-007-201, Walnut Street Plaza, for an
increased amount of $191,990.60, for a revised contract amount of $2,392,643.10.
(District 7)
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with The Bethlehem Center and The Net Resource
Foundation for award of the City’s Green Grants Program for the design and
installation of a water quality retrofit project, for an amount not to exceed
$125,000.00. (District 7)
h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence for award of
the City’s Green Grants Program for the design and installation of a water quality
retrofit project, for an amount not to exceed $75,000.00. (District 8)
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
renew Contract No. W-19-002-201 with Talley Construction Company, Inc. for
twelve (12) months with no renewal remaining for the purposes of sanitary sewer
installation and repair at ISS and related facilities, in the amount of $1,750,000.00.
8. Purchases.
9. Committee Reports.
10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
11. Adjournment.