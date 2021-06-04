Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to enter into a Concessions Service Contract with Top ShelfConcessions to provide reasonably priced concessions for the Warner Park SoftballComplex, Warner Park Pool, Summit of Softball Complex, and various recreationalprograms and events.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Below:)? Appointment of Rudolph Foster to the Board of Zoning Appeals (District 5)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 15, 2021CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading :PLANNINGa. 2021-0073 Russell Moorehead (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 900 Birmingham Highway,from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2021-0064 J & S Construction Company, Inc. c/o Ryan Morris (RT-1 ResidentialTownhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a propertylocated at 4905 Highway 58, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)2021-0064 J & S Construction Company, Inc. c/o Ryan Morris (RT-1 ResidentialTownhouse Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a propertylocated at 4905 Highway 58, from RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-3Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0058 Theodore and Tenasa McGhee (R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5048 Irvin Road, from R-1Residential Zone to A-1 Urban Agriculture Zone, subject to certain conditions.(District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0058 Theodore and Tenasa McGhee (R-1 Residential Zone to A-1 UrbanAgricultural Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5048 Irvin Road, from R-1Residential Zone to A-1 Urban Agriculture Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0072 Allen Jones c/o ASA Engineering (Lift Condition). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to liftCondition No. 5, “all existing easements be retained”, from Ordinance No. 11522 ofprevious Case No. 2004-0016, from property located at 8001 Volkswagen Drive,more particularly described herein. (District 6) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff)e. 2021-0059 Shazman Ali (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 and 2502 BaileyAvenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval byPlanning and Staff)2021-0059 Shazman Ali (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2500 and 2502 BaileyAvenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone. (Applicant Version)f. 2021-0077 Bryant Black (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 ManufacturingZone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 CentralBusiness Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2314, 2316, 2505, 2509,2510, and 2513 E. 17t h Street, 2500 and 2513 E. 18t h Street, 2420 and 2502 E. 21s tStreet, 2005 S. Lyerly Street, and 1607 and 1611 S. Watkins Street, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse andWholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning anddenial by Staff)2021-0077 Bryant Black (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 ManufacturingZone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 CentralBusiness Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2314, 2316, 2505, 2509,2510, and 2513 E. 17t h Street, 2500 and 2513 E. 18t h Street, 2420 and 2502 E. 21s tStreet, 2005 S. Lyerly Street, and 1607 and 1611 S. Watkins Street, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse andWholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone for Parcels 156C-P-018, 156C-P-019, 156F-A-023, 156F-A-024 (Parcels2, 3, 4, and 5 on the attached map) and to C-3 Central Business District Zone forParcels 156G-F-018, 156F-K-026, 156F-K-027, 156F-H-001, 156F-H-016,156F-B-013, 156F-B-012, 156F-B-010 (Parcels 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14),subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0077 Bryant Black (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 ManufacturingZone, M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 CentralBusiness Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2314, 2316, 2505, 2509,2510, and 2513 E. 17t h Street, 2500 and 2513 E. 18t h Street, 2420 and 2502 E. 21s tStreet, 2005 S. Lyerly Street, and 1607 and 1611 S. Watkins Street, from C-2Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-3 Warehouse andWholesale Zone, and R-2 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone.(Applicant Version)g. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article XVI,Downtown Chattanooga Form Based Code, Division 11, Signs, Section 38-753, SignTypes, (2) Projecting Signs and (A) Max Square Footage.6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions :HUMAN RESOURCESa. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into anagreement with Symetra to provide long-term disability insurance, group lifeinsurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, FMLA leave managementsystem, voluntary supplemental life, and voluntary short-term disability insurance, fora three (3) year term effective July 1, 2021, with an option to renew for a final two (2)year term, with the City’s portion in the amount of $230,000.00, for an estimatedannual cost of $1,169,000.00. (Deferred from 05-18-2021)b. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew an agreementwith CIGNA to provide active city employees with two (2) PPO dental plan optionsand one (1) HMO dental plan wherein dental options for retirees will consist of both aPPO and HMO plan option, for a contract term of one (1) year beginning July 1,2021, with one (1) optional one (1) year renewal term remaining, for an approximateannual employee paid cost of $1,350,000.00.c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Isabel Kirby, as a Special Police Officer(unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, to do special duty as prescribedherein, subject to certain conditions.d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to extend an existingagreement with The Hartford to administer the City’s Leave Management Programthrough September 30, 2021, for an approximate cost of $13,500.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toapprove Change Order No. 2 (Final) for P&C Construction, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN,relative to Contract No. R-18-004-201, The Scramble Interactive Streetscape on 1s tStreet, for an increased amount of $41,212.35, to release the remaining contingencyamount of $57,827.65, for a revised contract amount of $1,031,610.90. (District 7)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toapprove Change Order No. 1 to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc. ofHixson, TN, relative to Contract No. R-19-007-201, Walnut Street Plaza, for anincreased amount of $191,990.60, for a revised contract amount of $2,392,643.10.(District 7)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with The Bethlehem Center and The Net ResourceFoundation for award of the City’s Green Grants Program for the design andinstallation of a water quality retrofit project, for an amount not to exceed$125,000.00. (District 7)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence for award ofthe City’s Green Grants Program for the design and installation of a water qualityretrofit project, for an amount not to exceed $75,000.00. (District 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works torenew Contract No. W-19-002-201 with Talley Construction Company, Inc. fortwelve (12) months with no renewal remaining for the purposes of sanitary sewerinstallation and repair at ISS and related facilities, in the amount of $1,750,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.