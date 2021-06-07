Police Blotter: Dad, Daughter Victim Of Road Rage Attack After They Stopped For Emergency Vehicle; Pair Conked Out In Gold Chevy Say Everything Is Fine

A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go by. At this point, a gray VW SUV started to honk at them. The woman said her father could not move because the fire and police were coming through. He threw up his hands inside the car, telling the vehicle directly behind them that they could not move. The Range Rover began moving again and the VW started driving erratically around them. The light turned red around the block of 490 View Drive and the woman and her father had to stop. At this point, a male driver and female passenger pulled up to the right side of the Range Rover and got out of the vehicle. The man tapped on the driver's door saying he could have had a gun, but the woman was unsure. Also, the female suspect began hitting the rear right side of the Range Rover and ripped off the gas door. The two then got back in the VW and left.

A bartender at 5017 Rossville Blvd. told an officer that two women were in a verbal altercation that then became physical. She said the women were separated and that they both left before police arrived.

A security officer at the Chambliss Center at 315 Gillespie Road called police saying she saw a suspicious man walking inside of the building. There was, however, a misunderstanding between her and CPD communication's call-taker, who wrote a line on the card that said the complainant believed the suspicious person may be an employee of Chambliss. Believing the caller was an

outsider looking in, the officer knew there were employees in the building, and did not hurry to the call. The security officer called again, asking to speak with officers. Upon arrival, the officers cleared the confusion. Because she was not clear who it was, except a man, she would only feel secure if officers checked the building. Two officers cleared the entire building with the help of maintenance, and found no suspicious people.

Police were called to Cypress Street Court where the driver and a passenger of a 2008 maroon Mazda CX9 said a man, thin build, wearing a white T-shirt and red shoes with possible dark pants, had come to the car, reached in and took the keys. They said he ran toward Poplar Street. The driver said he did not touch her, just grabbed the keys. The approximate replacement value of the keys is $200. Police searched the area but did not find the suspect. Police assisted in taking the positive battery cable off so the car would not start.

A man on Garfield Street said his dog got loose and he believed his ex attempted to take the dog. While out with the man, police didn't see the ex and the man was not certain if anyone had let his dog loose. Police checked the area and did not locate anyone. The man said he did not need further police assistance.

The manager at Academy on Highway 153 said a customer had found a small bag of weed and turned it into her. The officer took the weed and turned it into CPD's Property Division.

The manager at Douglas Heights on Douglas Street said one of the apartment residents believed that someone had been entering her apartment and moving things around for the past couple days. She wanted the officers to look through her home to make sure no one was hiding inside. Officers did not find anything after clearing the apartment. The manager said she would be changing the locks so the woman would feel safer.

A man said he was rear-ended on East Brainerd Road and followed the other vehicle who pulled over at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the man and after getting out of the car he decided he did not want to make a report due to it just being a scratch.

The manager at the gas station at 3410 Campbell St. called police to report that a man has been coming into the store on a regular basis and makes verbal threats to him. He just wanted a police report to document this incident and wants this man trespassed from the property.

A woman on Gillespie Road said her front door was shattered by an unknown object. She said she believes it to be a man in his 60's that was on her porch. They got into an argument and she told him to leave and then 30 minutes later the door was broken. The damage is roughly worth $300.

Police were again called to 3410 Campbell St. where the employees of the store showed police video footage of a woman who came into the store and was mad because the gas pump was not working properly. She began yelling and throwing merchandise around the store. She left and will be charged with disorderly conduct pending identification.

A man on McCallie Avenue told police he thought people were following him earlier in the evening and he was scared. He told the officer several vehicles were behind him while he was driving and he believed while he stopped at a gas station earlier one of them may have slashed his tire because it went flat. The officer inspected the tire and could not see any evidence of an intentional puncture, however it appeared a section of the tire had blown out. Another man was in the car and did not believe anyone was following them. The first man requested the officer follow him home to ensure he got home safely, which the officer did without incident.

Two officers were called to West Martin Luther King Boulevard where a man was sitting in an electric scooter in the middle of the roadway. An EPB employee was already on scene with his vehicle's emergency lights activated to keep any potential traffic from unintentionally hitting the man. The man told police he was trying to return home to Gateway Avenue when his electric wheelchair lost its battery charge while in the road. The officers pushed the man in his wheelchair into the Holiday Inn lobby to get him out of the roadway and rain. The man asked one of the officers to go to his apartment to get his wheelchair charger. The officer checked with the Holiday Inn management, and they said the man was welcome to charge his chair at the hotel. The officer went to the man's apartment, found his charger, and returned to Holiday Inn. Once the man's wheelchair was plugged in he said he needed no further assistance.

Police were called to Chestnut Street on the report of an abandoned vehicle. They found a tan Toyota Sienna and a white Winnebago mobile home. Both vehicles did not appear to be abandoned and were parked properly. Police tried to get in contact with the owner of the vehicles but were unable to reach them.

A man told police he had found his stolen car. He said it was parked at the Baymont Inn on Shallowford Road and had keys on the driver side floor. The man took possession of the car and it was taken out of NCIC. No suspect information is known at this time. The Baymont Inn does have cameras but no one was working at this time that was able to view the cameras.

A man on Hal Drive told police his trailer was stolen and he had the suspects on camera. He said a silver Ford Ranger arrived, along with a man on a bike. He said the suspects then cut the lock on his trailer and drove away. He did not have any serial or part numbers for the trailer and he didn't recognize anyone in the video. The man gave the officer a copy of the video on a USB and it was turned into property.

A server at the Huddle House on Brainerd Road told police four women came inside the business and began screaming and causing a scene. After a few minutes, the suspects paid for their meals and left the area. Police told her to contact dispatch if they return.

A person said they were waiting to use an ATM on Brainerd Road when an armed security guard told them to not to. The security guard said he was there to service the ATM and he put his hand on his gun when he saw a vehicle come towards him. He said that he did not draw his weapon or make any threats. The person said they did not approach or make any threats to the security guard. No legal matter was at hand and the people parted ways.



A woman on Heritage Park Drive told police she had reported her car as stolen but then found it and had never taken it out of NCIC. Police verified the vehicle was hers and then took it out of NCIC.

A woman at 7822 East Brainerd Road said someone attempted to break into three storage units by prying the halves part of the storage where customers place their locks. She said the management team had to bend them back but will need to replace them.

An anonymous caller said two people were passed out in a gold Chevy at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Police found the vehicle and spoke with a man and woman who said they didn't need EMS and were not found to be doing anything illegal.