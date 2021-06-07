Georgia Records 1 More Coronavirus Death; 211 New Cases
Monday, June 7, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there has been one additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,190.
There are 211 new cases, as that total reaches 897,864 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 64,055, which is an increase of two from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,867 cases, up 8; 65 deaths; 262 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,260 cases; 65 deaths; 184 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,250 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,714 cases, up 5; 81 deaths; 293 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,961 cases, up 3; 231 deaths; 778 hospitalizations