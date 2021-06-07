 Monday, June 7, 2021 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 15 New Cases; State Has No New Deaths

Monday, June 7, 2021

Hamilton County had 15 new coronavirus cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 45,249. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 504 in the county. It is reported that it was a black female, age 81 or older.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,518, which is 98 percent, and there are 227 active cases. 

There are 31 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. One more is hospitalized with a suspected case of COVID. There are 12 Hamilton County inpatients. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 864,195 on Monday with 29 new cases. There have been no more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,479 State Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 354 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 31 fewer than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.033 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 848,718, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,192 cases; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  15,226 cases, up 7; 153 deaths

Grundy County: 1,797 cases; 35 deaths

Marion County: 3,164 cases, up 10; 47 deaths

Meigs County: 1,409 cases, up 1; 25 deaths

Polk County: 2,111 cases, up 3; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 4,382 cases; 74 deaths, down 1

Sequatchie County: 1,741 cases, down 1; 29 deaths

Knox County: 51,699 cases, down 54; 640 deaths

Davidson County: 90,281 cases, up 37; 952 deaths

Shelby County: 97,937 cases, up 111; 1,669 deaths


June 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Dad, Daughter Victim Of Road Rage Attack After They Stopped For Emergency Vehicle; Pair Conked Out In Gold Chevy Say Everything Is Fine

June 7, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 7, 2021

Prosecutors Say Judge Collier Should Not Step Aside In Pilot Fraud Case Retrial


A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Prosecutors said Judge Curtis Collier should not recuse himself from a retrial of the Pilot Flying J fraud case. Former Pilot president Mark Hazelwood earlier said Judge Collier is biased ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dad, Daughter Victim Of Road Rage Attack After They Stopped For Emergency Vehicle; Pair Conked Out In Gold Chevy Say Everything Is Fine

A woman said she was riding in her red Land Range Rover on Brainerd Road while her father drove. They stopped around the 5300 block of Brainerd Road in order to let a fire truck and police go by. At this point, a gray VW SUV started to honk at them. The woman said her father could not move because the fire and police were coming through. He threw up his hands inside the car, telling ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Blood Assurance Needs You - And Response

My name is J.B. Gaskins and I am the president and CEO of Blood Assurance. I am honored to serve at the head of Blood Assurance and am honored to help provide blood to our area patients in need. I am writing today to say that we need our community’s help now. At the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that we would see a decline in blood donations. Many people were staying home ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Manchin Defies His Party

I enjoy life too much to attempt to keep up with all of the hogwash in Washington. Too often it's Republicans versus Democrats instead of what’s truly best for the American people and I have no respect for any elected official who joins a gang instead of being true to himself. We elect individuals for their singular stance, yet both parties are vicious towards any “family member” ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Set Off Home Run Fireworks In Sweeping 3 Regional Home Games Over The Weekend

For the fans who filled Lindsey Nelson Stadium to capacity this weekend, Tennessee put on quite a show of gratitude. The Vols staged impromptu fireworks displays throughout their NCAA baseball tournament regional. In this case, the raucous cheers and craning necks were inspired by the 10 home runs UT bashed over the three games. It was no coincidence that the homers ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Win Big In First Ever Home Match

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves welcomed North Alabama SC to the first ever women's Premier Soccer League match at the new CHI Memorial Stadium. As a thank you gift for showing up for the special occasion the Red Wolves sent NASC home with a 4-0 thumping. Before the match the question was whether the Red Wolves would score the first competitive goal in their new stadium. After ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors