Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 15 New Cases; State Has No New Deaths

Hamilton County had 15 new coronavirus cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 45,249. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is at 504 in the county. It is reported that it was a black female, age 81 or older.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,518, which is 98 percent, and there are 227 active cases.

There are 31 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. One more is hospitalized with a suspected case of COVID. There are 12 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 864,195 on Monday with 29 new cases. There have been no more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,479 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 354 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 31 fewer than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.033 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 848,718, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,192 cases; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,226 cases, up 7; 153 deaths



Grundy County: 1,797 cases; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,164 cases, up 10; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,409 cases, up 1; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,111 cases, up 3; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 4,382 cases; 74 deaths, down 1



Sequatchie County: 1,741 cases, down 1; 29 deaths



Knox County: 51,699 cases, down 54; 640 deaths



Davidson County: 90,281 cases, up 37; 952 deaths



Shelby County: 97,937 cases, up 111; 1,669 deaths