Paint Facility Expected To Be In Operation Next Year At Former Tubman Site

The $61 million Nippon Paint facility is expected to be in operation next year at the former site of the Harriet Tubman public housing in East Chattanooga.

Jermaine Freeman, interim city economic development director, also said that a public engagement process to get the community's input on some additional development at the site should be getting b back underway soon.

He said it had started with the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Common Ground Urban Design earlier spent $12,905 on the public participation work.

Also, Asa Engineer spent $40,936 for planning for a Hardy Street Extension that will be the main entrance way to the automotive paint facility.