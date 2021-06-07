New Broadway Season Coming To Memorial Auditorium

Subscriptions for the Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium 2021-2022 Season begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. for current subscribers and June 29 for new season subscriptions.

The complete Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium season is as follows:

Waitress: Oct. 25-27

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Jersey Boys Jan. 18-20

Rent - 25th Anniversary Tour Feb. 22-24

Hairspray May 31-June 2

Anastasia July 12-14

“We are as thrilled as ever for the upcoming season, both for the great shows and the ability to bring our community back together to celebrate the performing arts only the way a great Broadway show can,” said Nick Wilkinson, executive director of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “This year, we will be moving Broadway to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium as we continue making plans and begin a full restoration of the Tivoli Theatre.”

Season sponsors the Trust Company of Tennessee return alongside first year sponsor Elliott Davis. “We are excited to once again serve as a title sponsor for the Broadway series and are thrilled to do so alongside our good friends at Elliott Davis,” Zach Hurst of the Trust Company said. “We thank The Tivoli Theatre Foundation for bringing this wonderful lineup to Chattanooga and for all of their creative efforts to keep our community engaged over the last 15 months. We are proud to be their partner and look forward to this exciting upcoming season!”

When approached to sponsor the Tivoli Foundation’s Broadway Season for the first time, Elliott Davis said it couldn’t pass it up. “Elliott Davis is dedicated to supporting the performing arts in Chattanooga and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation is a key contributor to the entertainment scene in our community,” said Renee Ford, shareholder and office leader of the Elliott Davis Chattanooga office. “We are excited to partner with the Trust Company and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation to bring people back together to enjoy a truly spectacular Broadway lineup.”

In order to renew subscriptions in the new venue, the renewal process will be tiered. Those tiers are as follows:

4 Year Subscribers can renew June 8-14

3 Year Subscribers can renew June 15-21

2 Year and 1 Year Subscribers can renew June 22-28

All current subscribers will receive an invite via email to attend an open house in their renewal window to select seats in person at the Memorial Auditorium.

New season and first-time subscription buyers will be able to purchase starting June 29 at 10 a.m.

The Foundation offers three package options and subscribers can enjoy all six titles or customize a package of four or five titles. Save 10 percent when you buy all six titles. As long as you renew your yearly subscription, the seats are yours to keep year to year. Additional subscription benefits include first notification of next year’s season, free same-show ticket exchanges and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Once renewals and new packages go on sale, you may purchase by calling the Tivoli Theatre box office at 757-5580.

Review for the performances:

Waitress Oct. 25-27

The season kicks off with Waitress. Inspired by the beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Nov. 3-Dec.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Jersey Boys Jan. 18-20, 2022

Jersey Boys: They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true. Featuring the legendary Top 10 Hits: “Sherry” • “Big Girls Don’t Cry” • “Walk Like A Man” • “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” • “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)”.

Rent - 25th Anniversary Tour Feb. 22-24, 2022

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson’s RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. Rent has become a part of us forever. Whether you’ve never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can’t miss it this time around – the 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your final chance to experience this celebrated touring production.

Hairspray May 31-June 2, 2022

You Can’t Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” “It Takes Two,” and incorporating “Ladies Choice” from the musical film adaption, Hairspray is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

Anastasia July 12-14, 2022

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Chattanooga at last. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

More information on the Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium 2021-2022 season sponsored by Elliott Davis and the Trust Company of Tennessee can be found at the Foundation’s website, TivoliChattanooga.com.

Take the Broadway experience to the next level and become a Friend of the Tivoli. This membership program gives loyal supporters the opportunity to enjoy exclusive members only recognition and events, ticket pre-sale opportunities, access to the new 1921 Society Lounge, VIP parking and other benefits. In addition to these members only perks, Friends of the Tivoli contributions are tax deductible and ensure vibrant theatrical and performing arts at the Tivoli Theatre, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, and the Walker Theatre. To learn more, visit tivolichattanooga.com/friends or contact Nick Wilkinson with the Tivoli Theatre Foundation at 432-1888 or emailfriends@tivolichattanooga.com. Donate at tivolichattanooga.com or by mailing a check to: Friends of the Tivoli, 399 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37402.