Senator Blackburn Introduces Resolution Condemning Critical Race Theory

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) to introduce a resolution condemning the use of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools and teacher training programs.

She said Critical Race Theory "is an academic concept that promotes division by seeking to dismantle American society. Its teachings are based on the belief that racism is embedded in American history, laws and institutions."

On April 29, Senator Blackburn joined Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and more than 30 of his colleagues in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requesting the withdrawal of the Department’s “Proposed Priorities” on American history and civics education, "which included federal funding for the teaching of radical and divisive curriculum like Critical Race Theory."

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “Critical race theory has no place in American schools. The tenets of critical race theory are based in the destructive ideal of inherent racism and will teach our children to judge and self-segregate based solely on skin color. In Tennessee, we believe in equality and opportunity for all. Students should not be discriminated on the basis of race under any circumstances. This resolution is an important step to prevent the far left from pushing their radical political agenda in our classrooms.”