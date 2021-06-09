Local NAACP Asks 11-Member Vetting Committee For New Police Chief

The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP is calling for an 11-member Chattanooga Police Chief vetting committee to assist in the selection for a replacement of retiring Police Chief David Roddy.

Ann Jones Pierre, president, said, "Community members who represent a cross section of the community should be chosen to review and make recommendations for a new person from those individuals who apply for the chief of police job.

"At least two of the members of the committee should be those who have had interaction in the line of duty with the police department to give a wider perspective of the needs of the residents of Chattanooga.

"A new police chief should be one who is interested in the community and a part of the community in the attitude that is displayed to the residents, and to the officers that will carry out their policing responsibilities. The current employees of the police department and any other individual who possess a community oriented spirit and the desire to be innovative in policing should be considered.

"We offer our congratulations to Chief Roddy on his upcoming retirement and much success in any future endeavors."