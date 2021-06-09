 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Local NAACP Asks 11-Member Vetting Committee For New Police Chief

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP is calling for an 11-member Chattanooga Police Chief vetting committee to assist in the selection for a replacement of retiring Police Chief David Roddy.

Ann Jones Pierre, president, said, "Community members who represent a cross section of the community should be chosen to review and make recommendations for a new person from those individuals who apply for the chief of police job.

"At least two of the members of the committee should be those who have had interaction in the line of duty with the police department to give a wider perspective of the needs of the residents of Chattanooga.

"A new police chief should be one who is interested in the community and a part of the community in the attitude that is displayed to the residents, and to the officers that will carry out their policing responsibilities. The current employees of the police department and any other individual who possess a community oriented spirit and the desire to be innovative in policing should be considered.

"We offer our congratulations to Chief Roddy on his upcoming retirement and much success in any future endeavors." 


June 9, 2021

Police Blotter: Police Interact With Desolate Ones Motorcycle Club; Intoxicated Man Found Fagan Street Home To His Liking

June 9, 2021

Local NAACP Asks 11-Member Vetting Committee For New Police Chief

June 8, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


An officer was called to River Street for loud motorcycles driving recklessly. Approximately 10 minutes earlier the officer had seen a black motorcycle with red underglow speeding while doing ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP is calling for an 11-member Chattanooga Police Chief vetting committee to assist in the selection for a replacement of retiring Police Chief David Roddy. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, JOSEPH LEGRANDE 1813 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Police Interact With Desolate Ones Motorcycle Club; Intoxicated Man Found Fagan Street Home To His Liking

An officer was called to River Street for loud motorcycles driving recklessly. Approximately 10 minutes earlier the officer had seen a black motorcycle with red underglow speeding while doing a wheelie southbound on Hixson Pike towards Barton Avenue. The officer then got out with two men next to two motorcycles under the Market Street Bridge. Neither motorcycle matched the motorcycle ... (click for more)

Local NAACP Asks 11-Member Vetting Committee For New Police Chief

The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP is calling for an 11-member Chattanooga Police Chief vetting committee to assist in the selection for a replacement of retiring Police Chief David Roddy. Ann Jones Pierre, president, said, "Community members who represent a cross section of the community should be chosen to review and make recommendations for a new person from those individuals ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hire New Police Chief From Within - And Response (2)

This will be the first of many questionable decisions in what I anticipate will be an agonizing four years of Tim Kelly‘s liberal tenure. One thing I have learned in the span of my life is that hiring from within when seeking a qualified applicant for an important job like police chief is the best way for a candidate to hit the ground running. Hiring from outside is almost always ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It's Happening Here

Even though the Critical Race Theory has been banned from being taught in Tennessee and a growing number of other states, the liberal infusion into school faculties and several entire school districts is a growing cause for concern. It appears the Marxist theory is based solely on one’s skin color. Thus, white people are the oppressors and anyone who is not white is the oppressed. ... (click for more)

Sports

1 of 9,113 Blue Wahoos Wallop Lookouts 9-3 - Game Called in 7th Because of Rain

Lookouts catcher Chuckie Robinson was standing on first after a nice single into right. Trailing by seven runs, he wanted to be a spark for his team and tried to show off his speed. But instead of taking second, the opposing pitcher made a quick throw to first and picked Robinson off before he even had a chance to really make a break down the basepaths. It was that kind of night ... (click for more)

Tim Priest Concludes Career As Vols Football Analyst; His Replacement Is Pat Ryan

After a 22-year career that includes 274 University of Tennessee football games, 14 bowl games and three SEC Championship games, Vol Radio Network football color analyst Tim Priest has decided to step away from the broadcast booth in order to spend more time watching his grandchildren's athletic exploits. "For the last 22 years, I have had the privilege and honor of being ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors