21-Year Old Man Shot In Chattanooga Wednesday Afternoon

A 21-year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a report of a person shot arriving there.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.The victim arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

