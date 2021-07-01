 Thursday, July 1, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

21-Year Old Man Shot In Chattanooga Wednesday Afternoon

Thursday, July 1, 2021
A 21-year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Wednesday afternoon.
 
At approximately 4:09 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a report of a person shot arriving there.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. 
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

