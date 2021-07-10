Police Blotter: Woman Pushes Way By Checkout With $92 Bottle Of Justin Isostles Wine In Hand; Couple Parked Wrong Way On Caruthers Road Were In Back Seat Talking

A shoplifting was reported at the Fresh Market, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. The manager said that at a white female with blonde hair, black jacket and black purse pushed past the checkout with a $92 bottle of Justin Isostles wine. He said she left in a Volkswagen sedan with a TN plate. The vehicle was Bolo'd.



* * *



While working regular patrol and exiting I-75 NB to Shallowford Road, police spotted a man on the Interstate off ramp, panhandling with a cardboard sign. The man was warned of the offense of pedestrians on the Interstate, especially with panhandling, and was given a warning.

The man left the area without incident.* * *A disorder was reported at the Super 9 Motel, 7024 McCutcheon Road. Police spoke with a man who said he paid for a room and was upset with the hotel environment and room. He attempted to get a refund, but Super 8 declined his request. The man called 9-1-1 for police assistance. Police spoke with a Super 8 employee who said the man was not able to be issued a refund due to his issue being with a light problem in his room. The employee would not allow him to stay on the property, due to the fact that he called police and was disgruntled. The man wished to document this in case he went further later with this issue.* * *A suspicious vehicle was reported at River Street and Tampa. Police found a silver Honda UAX with a man inside it. The man was backed in the area watching videos on his phone. He had a valid license and no active warrants.* * *The manager of the Extended Stay, 6240 Airpark Dr., told police that a man couldn't afford to stay there anymore and they were wanting police assistance in getting him a place to stay. Police transported the man to The Mission on S. Holtzclaw Avenue without incident.* * *Police observed a maroon Mitsubishi parked in the middle lane with hazard lights on at 4700 Hixson Pike. The vehicle pulled into the Bojangles parking lot and police spoke with the woman driver. She said her granddaughter was arguing with her and she was trying to get her away from her apartment because she didn't want to cause a scene at her apartment. The 19-year-old granddaughter walked off and police did not speak with her.* * *Police were called to a gas spill at Harry's gas station, 305 Frazier Ave. Upon arrival a couple's vehicle was leaking gas. Fire contained the spill and Cain's Wrecker responded to tow the vehicle back to the the couple's residence per their request. Police transported the couple back home. Both thanked police and fire for the assistance.* * *A stolen vehicle from E. 16th Street was recovered at 1609 Wheeler Ave. Officers located the abandoned Nissan Maxima and attempted to contact the owner, but were unable to get in contact with them. Police called for a wrecker and Denton Wrecker arrived on scene and towed the vehicle. Fingerprints were lifted from the vehicle and will be turned in for processing.* * *Friends of a man on Douglas Street called police when they could not get him to answer calls. Police observed a man sleeping on the ground in a corner of the yard. Police spoke with the man, who was able to inform police of his location, day and year. The man told police he had gone out drinking with friends the previous night and was unsure how he ended up back at this location. He told police he would be getting in contact with his friends and moving on from the area. The man was checked for any outstanding warrants, none which showed active.* * *A woman requested police come to her former residence on Sylvia Circle so she could get her items. Police responded to the address and spoke with the woman's mother, who said her daughter could get all her items. The mother and daughter did not speak or come into contact with each other. The daughter obtained all her items without incident.* * *Police responded to the Walmart parking lot, 5764 Hwy 153, due to a citizen concerned that a woman was intoxicated. Police located the woman sitting in her vehicle - a gold Chevy Impala. The woman said that she had been in a verbal argument with her mother and had left the residence to cool off. The woman did not appear to be intoxicated, only sleepy.* * *A woman on English Oaks Drive told police her landlord has been pestering her about moving out of the property she rents. She said she was scheduled to move out at the end of the month, but her landlord was still trying to pressure her to get out sooner. The woman was worried her landlord would try and start moving her belongings out of her home. The woman called police the next day and said she is still having issues with the landlord. She said she found the door to the basement, where she rents, ajar and asked if anyone had gone inside, but did not receive an answer. The woman said she would like this documented for further paper trail in case legal action is needed.* * *A shoplifting was reported at Walmart on Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with a Loss Prevention employee who said a woman did not scan multiple items while at self checkout.* * *A shoplifting occurred at a business on Brainerd Road. The manager told police a skinny elderly black male wearing a red T-shirt and hat grabbed a Tylt brand travel bundle valued at $40, then left the store without attempting to pay and bypassing all points of sale. The officer provided the manager an email so she could send a picture of the suspect.* * *A man in an apartment at 2463 Bridge Circle told police his blue/white Suzuki GSXR-750 was stolen from the parking lot of his apartment complex. The keys were not with the bike when it was taken. He said he has no idea who could have stolen his motorcycle. Police entered the bike into NCIC, placed a BOLO on the bike and also added the apartment complex to the watch list for several weeks.

* * *



Police noticed a vehicle at the 700 block of Caruthers Road parked the wrong direction on the east side of the road with its headlights turned off. Police checked the vehicle and found two people in the back seat. Police explained to them they were parked on the wrong side of the road and asked them to correct it. The vehicle was a gray 2019 Nissan Rouge with a Tennessee tag. The woman in the back seat told police the vehicle was hers, and the man told police he lives on Caruthers Road. They said they met there and were talking in the vehicle. The woman told police she would correct the parking of her vehicle.





