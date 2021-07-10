Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS



Public Works



a. MR-2021-0074 ASA Engineering c/o Shannon Kelly (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 6100 block of Hixson Pike, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.

(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)PLANNINGb. 2021-0096 Andrew Stone, MBSC (R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0096 Andrew Stone, MBSC (R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and UGC Urban General Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2021-0081 Thomas Morgan c/o I Buy 423, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from previous Ordinance No. 8372, Case No. 1984-0235, from the property located in the 1300 block of Ely Road. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2021-0104 Chuck Phillips (R-3 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3914 and 3918 Webb Road, from R-3 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2021-0091 Talitha Adkins (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2255 Center Street, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2021-0094 Collier Construction Company, Inc. (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 114 and 300 McBrien Road together with an unaddressed property located in the 5300 block of Lynnland Terrace, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0094 Collier Construction Company, Inc. (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 114 and 300 McBrien Road together with an unaddressed property located in the 5300 block of Lynnland Terrace, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2021-0095 Orlandis Jackson (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 3850 Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)h. 2021-0079 Welford Sydnor (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1401, 1403, and 1407 East 48th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0079 Welford Sydnor (R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1401, 1403, and 1407 East 48th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2021-0101 Ingram, Gore & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1920 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2021-0101 Ingram, Gore & Associates (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1920 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)j. 2021-0083 Josh and Hannah Legg (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1813 East 4th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)k. 2021-0102 Ingram, Gore & Associates (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition No. 1 of previous Ordinance No. 13502, Case No. 2019-0112, from the properties located in the 2600 blocks of East 19th and East 20th Streets. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)l. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Article V, Division 15, C-3 Central Business Zone, by deleting and replacing the Intent section, and adding a new Division 15A establishing new standards that supersede other conflicting sections of the Zoning Code.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution to allow the Administrator of Economic Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC): A Grant Initiative for the Appalachian and Delta Regions grant from the Department of Labor, for an amount not to exceed $1,500,000.00.INNOVATION DELIVERY AND PERFORMANCEb. A resolution to amend the Lead for America contract for year one (1), for a revised amount of $25,600.37, and for an additional amount for year two (2), in the amount of $31,978.00, for a total amount of $57,578.37.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Anthony Sammons as the Administrator of Community Development.d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Chris Anderson as the Administrator of Innovation Delivery and Performance.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 for Hazen and Sawyer, relative to Contract No. W-17-004-101, Wet Weather Combined Sewer Storage, Phase 1, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $585,596.48, for a revised contract amount of $2,948,570.62. (District 1) (Consent Decree)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Premier Fence, LLC, of Murfreesboro, TN, relative to Contract No. R-20-017-204, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Backstop Area and Outfield Netting Replacement, for an increased amount of $36,808.00, for a revised contract amount of $232,280.62. (District 4)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to closeout project, Contract No. R-20-017-212, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Brick Dust and Infield Material Replacement, with River City Athletic Fields, of Soddy Daisy, TN, to release the contingency amount of $4,500.00, for a final contract amount of $44,666.40. (District 4)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 5 with CTI Engineers, Inc. (with SCS Engineers as sub) relative to Contract No. C-13-001-101, for professional services for Landfill Deficiency Recommendation and Repairs, for an increased amount of $65,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $793,500.00. (District 4) (Revised)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Granite Inliner, LLC (formerly Layne Inliner LLC) relative to Contract No. W-15-002-201, Friars Branch South Chickamauga Creek 5 Interceptor Rehabilitation, a Consent Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $1,464,977.45, to release the remaining contingency of $400,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $7,218,074.55. (Districts 5 & 6) (Consent Decree)PLANNINGj. 2021-0097 Andrew Stone, MBSC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for part of a property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)k. 2021-0098 Andrew Stone, MBSC (Abandonment of PUD). A resolution authorizing an abandonment of a Residential Planned Unit Development for part of a property located at 1076 River Gorge Drive, as detailed on the attached maps. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)l. PSM Tennessee Holdings, LLC/Mohan Ooltewah Corporation (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located at 5958 Snow Hill Road. (District 6)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Items listed below:)? Mohan Ooltewah Corporation d/b/a Snow Hill Wine & Spirits – Certificate of Compliance (District 6)? IOD SettlementXI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Worksa. MR-2021-0074 ASA Engineering c/o Shannon Kelly (Abandonment). An ordinance granting unto Chattanooga Gas Company, a Tennessee Corporation, a franchise for the purpose of operating a system of gas distribution and service within the City of Chattanooga so as to furnish gas service within the City to its inhabitants for domestic, commercial, industrial, and municipal general use.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. MR-2021-0075 QuikTrip Corporation c/o Eubie Capley (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning sewer easements located in the 300 block of Browns Ferry and Patten Chapel Road, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)c. MR-2021-0087 Collier Construction c/o UNO Terra, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 700 block of North Market Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)7. Resolutions: LEGALa. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the various law firms listed below for legal services in General Litigation Matters; Corporate; Transactional, Intellectual Property & Administrative Matters; Labor & Employment Matters; Planning & Zoning Matters; and Government Relations Matters for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award the combined Contracts of W-17-023-201 and W-18-008-201, MBWWTP Improvements Projects, Schedule A: Secondary Clarifiers Flow Meters and Gate Replacements, and Schedule B: MBWWTP EQ – UNOX Improvements, a Non-Consent Decree Project, to Reeves Young, LLC, of Sugar Hill, GA, for the contract amount of $8,267,000.00, plus a contingency amount of $413,450.00, for an amount not to exceed $8,680,450.00, subject to availability of funds. (District 1)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-217, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements from the Easter Tornado 2020 – Shade Structures Replacement, to Bliss Products and Services, Inc., of Lithia Springs, GA, in the amount of $50,286.65, with a contingency amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $55,286.65. (District 4)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) with Integrated Properties, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No. P-20-003-201, Chattanooga Police Department, Crime Scene Unit Facility Improvements, for an increased amount of $37,699.46, to release the remaining contingency amount of $2,300.54, for a revised contract amount of $451,699.46. (District 8)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Items Listed Below:)? STATE FORM CT-0253 FOR ELECTRIC SYSTEM GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2021 FOR $71,080,000.? Publix Tennessee, LLC #1731 - Certificate of Compliance (District 7)11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.