Georgia Has 16 More COVID-19 Deaths And 1,293 New Cases
Monday, July 12, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 16 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,575.
There are 1,293 new cases reported Monday, as that total reaches 907,658 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,565, which is an increase of 87 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,925 cases, up 2; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,258 cases, down 1; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,245 cases, up 4; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,799 cases, up 7; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,044 cases, up 9; 232 deaths; 798 hospitalizations, up 1