Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 67 New Cases; State Has 8 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 67 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 45,784.

There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 509 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 44,961, which is 98 percent, and there are 314 active cases.



There are 17 patients hospitalized and seven in intensive care units. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 11 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 870,971 on Monday with 236 new cases. There were eight more deaths reported, for a total of 12,608, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 254 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 20 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 8.260 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 854,422, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated Friday:



Bledsoe County: 2,238 cases, up 7; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,350 cases, up 7; 155 deaths



Grundy County: 1,808 cases, up 3; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,279 cases, up 5; 49 deaths



Meigs County: 1,432 cases; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,117 cases, up 2; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,393 cases; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,768 cases, up 4; 29 deaths



Knox County: 52,277 cases, up 52; 648 deaths



Davidson County: 90,723 cases, up 111; 953 deaths



Shelby County: 99,794 cases, up 356; 1,701 deaths, up 2