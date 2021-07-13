Signal Mountain Reviewing Landscape Ordinance; Survey Taken On Issue Of Rainbow Lake Parking

The town of Signal Mountain has been reviewing its municipal landscape ordinance. Some discussion has been about how the town’s tree board can participate in the care of trees and shrubs in private developments and on property owned by the town. Revisions have been made which need the council’s approval.

At the council meeting Monday night, the members objected to a change that required the town manager to get approval from an arborist or forester in addition to the tree board before reducing the tree canopy. That meant technically, that without consulting a third party, the city manager would be unable to have branches trimmed off of a structure, or remove a tree if it posed a danger. That would end up being a significant process, said Town Manager Boyd Veal.

The current process for tree maintenance on town owned rights of way is for Public Works Director Loretta Hopper to notify Mr. Veal if there are problematic trees. If they are deemed to be dead or dangerous, he puts the work out to bid.

The council has recommended that the town manager shall proceed with that process only after consultation and recommendation of the tree board, if it involves the reduction of the tree canopy on town owned property, but not an arborist. The amendment will be given to the tree board to make sure it meets their intention. A vote will be at the next council meeting.

A survey about parking around Rainbow Lake and use of the park is now available online. The survey will remain active for four weeks and residents are encouraged to participate.

The city is applying for and receiving grants to help pay for needed equipment. The only restrictions for a direct appropriations grant from the state of Tennessee worth $109,157 is that it not be spent for recurring expenses. Last year that grant was used to buy the fire and police radios, said Mr. Veal. An application was authorized Monday night by the council to apply for another grant - the Public Entity Partners loss control matching grant program. The town regularly receives this grant that will be used for buying safety equipment.

The purchase of two Chevrolet Silverado work trucks was authorized for $28,751 each. They will be used by the public works department. Three 2021 Ford Interceptor SUVs will also be bought for $33,531 each for the police department. The town is transitioning from sedans to SUVs so the cost is a little more than had been budgeted, said Mr. Veal, but some of the difference can be made up with the auction of the old vehicles.

A contract to purchase asphalt for repairing and reconstruction of Arden Way was approved for $39,420 which was the lowest and best of two bids received. A contingency amount of $3,942 for the project was also approved. This road work is related to a water main break.

The council agreed with the personnel committee which recommended revising a policy about overtime pay for the police department. Police can be required to work 43 hours per week, but previously were not paid overtime rates for the extra three hours over 40. The council approved the recommendation that will pay overtime for those hours. Firefighters will receive overtime pay for work in excess of 106 hours in a 14-day period.

Discussion took place about the format of council meetings when Council Member Andrew Gardner suggested returning to the schedule the council used in the past of having one work session and one voting session each month. That would allow the council longer to discuss an issue before having to vote on it, thereby reducing pressure on the council, he said. It would also give the council members an idea of what would be coming down the road. More discussion of the matter will be at the next meeting, but before then, the council was asked to listen to recordings of past meetings when it was decided to have two voting sessions each month.

The town is currently operating on a continuation budget because the 2021-2022 budget has not yet been passed. The final budget must be passed by the end of August and it will require two readings. The council scheduled a budget meeting for the end of July which will allow time for a first reading of the new budget on Aug. 9 and a second and final reading on Aug. 23. The next regularly scheduled town council meeting will be on July 26.

There also will be a special called meeting on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. to discuss the future management of the Mountain Arts Community Center. The discussion will include the lease to and Memo of Understanding with the Signal Mountain Elementary Preservation Fund. That meeting will be held at the MACC at 809 Kentucky Ave., Signal Mountain.