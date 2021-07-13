Youth, 19, Shot On Booth Road Late Tuesday Morning

A youth, 19, was shot in the 400 block of Booth Road in Brainerd late Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call.

Upon arrival, police located the victim outside a residence. He was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.