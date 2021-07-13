Arrest Made In Animal Cruelty Case In Rossville

In response to a dog being shot in the face at a Gate Street, Rossville address on Friday , detectives with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Steven M. Evans, 30, of 155 Spring St., Rossville.

Eye witnesses provided evidence to detectives, which led to the charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, it was stated.

Evans was booked into the Walker County Jail awaiting a Magistrate hearing.

A woman had told authorities that her one-year-old lab got out. She said he returned with blood on his face.