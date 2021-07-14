Police Blotter: Man Said He Was Protecting Himself From Armed Woman When His Gun Went Off; Man Walking Along Market Street In Hospital Gown Draws Attention

A man on East 10th Street told police he was protecting himself from an armed woman on his porch when she lunged at him. He pushed her away and in the process discharged his weapon into the wall of the house. No one was injured. The armed person was taken to jail. A report was made for the man for his insurance.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Village Drive at the Sleep Inn said over a month ago she was staying in a room with a man. She said she had to leave the room due to a threat of violence and she left her belongings in the room. Later the man told her that he left them with an employee of Sleep Inn. She says that she had been there more than once to get her property but was told they do not have it. She can't remember the date or the cost of any of the items.

* * *

A woman on Gunbarrel Road said she was let go from her job and they gave her a bad check. Officers spoke with the employer who said his bank account was hacked and his account was frozen. Officers went to the bank with both parties. The bank was unable to give the money back at this time because they were waiting on their fraud division to complete their investigation.

* * *

A man said he was parked at the Boathouse restaurant on Riverside Drive when a vehicle pulled up next to his and, when the driver opened their door, it struck the side of his door. He said that the vehicle was parked at an angle so that when the driver opened her door the door hit again so she had to push it back open and each time she did so it struck the side of his vehicle. The man said a man nearby came to assist the female in the vehicle and, when he opened the door, it also struck the side of his vehicle. The man approached the two people and told them they had hit his vehicle with their door. They told him that they did not cause the damage to the door, but the man said he opened their door and showed them that their door lined up with the damage. The man asked the woman for her license, which he took a picture of with his phone. The ID that he took a picture of came back to a woman who has an address in California. He also took a picture of the tag on the vehicle and it was a Georgia tag. Based on the statements made by the man, it appears that the damage done to his vehicle was an accident, police concluded.

* * *

A man on East Dallas Road said someone was hacking his computer this morning as he began to log out of the account. He said the hacker's IP address was pinging in Sweden and they were attempting to take $13,000 in Ethereum but he only owns $1,400. He said he managed to stop the account before it overdrafted into his bank account.

* * *

A man on Foster Street said someone damaged his vehicle. He said there were scratches and dents on the passenger side, some damage to door handles, front bumper and fender damage, both headlights broken off, and the passenger rear view mirror knocked off. He needed a police report for insurance purposes.

* * *



A person called police to say an intoxicated man had urinated into a yard from the sidewalk on Vine Street. Police spoke with the man who said he was walking home from the store. He has an address near to where the officers were speaking with him and did not seem to be impaired or in need of assistance. The reporting party did not want to speak with officers.

* * *

While on routine patrol on Central Avenue, police saw a black Toyota sedan, Colorado license plate, either a Camry or Corolla, with extremely dark tinted windows traveling in the area. It was apparent to police the vehicle was making evasive maneuvers to avoid police interaction. Police saw the vehicle run through the stop sign at West 42nd Street and Hooker Road before hitting Hooker Road to Central Avenue. Police tried to initiate a traffic stop but were unsuccessful in doing so. The car evaded the stop, passing southbound traffic in the northbound lane on two occasions to do so. Police disengaged and BOLO'ed the vehicle to neighboring Georgia counties.

* * *

A woman on Shepherd Road said a man was harassing her but she had no proof of any harassment. Officers discovered the man had multiple active warrants. Officers had units go check the address given to police by the woman but officers didn't find him at the addresses given by her.

* * *

A man called police to report a Western Express semi truck and trailer were stuck in the hair pin turn on Sylvia Trail. It is unclear why a truck and trailer would be on this particular roadway that is not capable of this size vehicle. At the time of this report, the truck had not caused any damage to the man's property. The driver of the truck had called a tow truck company to assist them in exiting the predicament.

* * *

A man told police he was driving on Lee Highway around 6:20-6:30 a.m. when he got into a road rage incident with a motorcycle rider. He said that the rider had been driving recklessly earlier while he was in the Collegdale area before they got to the Ooltewah area. He said the motorcycle rider had been motioning and yelling at him to pull over and the man said he was driving in the right lane. While stopped in front of the liquor store, he said the rider pulled up beside him in the left lane and hit the victim's driver side mirror with his open hand or fist. He said the mirror was broken out as a result and it also broke the back of the mirror off. He said it put a crease in the top part of the fender from where the mirror slammed into it. After hitting the mirror, he said the suspect took off and drove out of sight. He said there was a lady in the car in front of him who got out and told him she "saw the whole thing" and she gave him her name and phone number but no address and she told him she was a teacher at a nearby school. He said he's not sure if anyone got it on video or not. He described it as a smaller motorcycle, light or lime green and white in color, and the rider was wearing a helmet with the same colors and a brown T-shirt with a backpack. No estimates for damage so far.

* * *

Police responded to a man wearing a hospital gown walking around Market Street. He said he had been discharged from the hospital and needed a ride to the Community Kitchen. Police transported the man without incident.