Donation From Peach State Health Plan Helps Boost $150 Million Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village Outside LaFayette

Peach State Health Plan has announced a new partnership with Healthy Foundations to assist in the development of the $150 million Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village, currently under development in Walker County, Ga. This new partnership includes a $25,000 donation from Peach State Health Plan to be used for the construction of an outdoor sports and recreation pavilion on the planned community village campus.

The Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village is a 374-acre property being developed as a hub for integrated healthcare services in Northwest Georgia.

The community village campus will offer a variety of low-cost behavioral and healthcare services in critical areas such as housing, addiction care, behavioral health care, foster care and adoption services, youth development, workforce development, and veteran services.

“The donation from Peach State Health Plan will help us complete our vision for an integrated health center dedicated to improving the greater health of the Northwest Georgia area,” said Delaine Hunter, founder of Healthy Foundations. “Treating the behavioral health of our residents has long shown to improve the overall health of the community. Generous partners like Peach State will help ensure we meet the standard of service we desire for our community.”

Behavioral health has long been tied to overall physical health. Significant shortages in resources to these critical areas, highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, have created a need that cannot currently be met, officials said.

The Healthy Foundation Community Resource Village aims to supply Northwest Georgia with the behavioral health support services and programs needed.

“Projects like the Community Resource Village are a perfect example of Peach State Health Plan’s mission to improve health outcomes around the state by improving access to quality, affordable healthcare services and programs,” said Wade Rakes, chief executive officer of Peach State Health Plan. “We are very excited to give this donation knowing the sports pavilion will have an incredible impact in Northwest Georgia.”

Invited guests and project partners participated in the check presentation at the Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village Development Site, 780 South Burnt Mill Road outside LaFayette.

Officials said the Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village will be the nation’s largest collective integrated behavioral health campus. The village campus will be dedicated to increase overall community health by providing a variety of low-cost access to services that improve behavioral health including housing, addiction care, behavioral health care, foster care and adoption services, youth and workforce development. The village will also include a dedicated Veterans Village to serve the unique behavioral health, substance use, and housing needs of  service members.

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions.


CARTA Going Back To $1.50 A Ride Starting Aug. 15; Agency Still Dealing With Driver Shortages

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


CARTA will be going back to their pre-pandemic fare rates starting on Aug. 15. Executive Director Lisa Maragnano said the rates will be $1.50 for a ride, along with options to buy a 24-hour pass, ... (click for more)

BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON 915 HARRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CARTER, BRONATHON L POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY 07/14/2021 1 CHURCH, KIMBERLY ... (click for more)



Opinion

Justin Robertson For Superintendent Is A Wonderful Idea - And Response

What a wonderful idea from a school board member - Justin Robertson for HCDE Superintendent. It is so tiresome watching these cycles of management shipped in from out of town. Look, these job shoppers don’t really love Hamilton County, from the Chamber of Commerce to the Hamilton County Schools come the traveling CEO job seekers to impose their political ideology on us. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: George Floyd Mural KO’ed

There is an ages-old axiom that states, “Thunder makes the noise, but lightning does the work.” So, venture with me to Toledo, Ohio, where a huge and magnificent mural of the departed George Floyd was painted on a brick wall of what was once – rather ironically -- known as Mugshots bar. At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Doppler radar at TV station WTCG showed a lightning strike ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Score Late To Earn 2-1 Win

The Red Wolves were back home once again on Wednesday night to play host to South Georgia Tormenta FC in a rematch from earlier in the 2021 campaign when the Red Wolves fell to a 1-0 defeat in Statesboro. The Red Wolves would score late to earn the 2-1 win. After three straight draws, Obleda and the squad came out motivated in the first half, sporting an intense, high-pressing ... (click for more)

Fall Softball League Registration Announced By Youth And Family Development

The Chattanooga Department of Youth and Family Development has announced registration for its Fall Adult Slowpitch Softball Leagues. According to sources they are emphasizing the registration of women’s team. Prospective teams should call Richard West at (423) 643-6055 to register their teams. Other leagues will include mens. womens, and co-ed, along with Rainbow (five homeruns ... (click for more)


