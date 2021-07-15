Donation From Peach State Health Plan Helps Boost $150 Million Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village Outside LaFayette

Peach State Health Plan has announced a new partnership with Healthy Foundations to assist in the development of the $150 million Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village, currently under development in Walker County, Ga. This new partnership includes a $25,000 donation from Peach State Health Plan to be used for the construction of an outdoor sports and recreation pavilion on the planned community village campus.

The Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village is a 374-acre property being developed as a hub for integrated healthcare services in Northwest Georgia. The community village campus will offer a variety of low-cost behavioral and healthcare services in critical areas such as housing, addiction care, behavioral health care, foster care and adoption services, youth development, workforce development, and veteran services.

“The donation from Peach State Health Plan will help us complete our vision for an integrated health center dedicated to improving the greater health of the Northwest Georgia area,” said Delaine Hunter, founder of Healthy Foundations. “Treating the behavioral health of our residents has long shown to improve the overall health of the community. Generous partners like Peach State will help ensure we meet the standard of service we desire for our community.”



Behavioral health has long been tied to overall physical health. Significant shortages in resources to these critical areas, highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, have created a need that cannot currently be met, officials said.

The Healthy Foundation Community Resource Village aims to supply Northwest Georgia with the behavioral health support services and programs needed.

“Projects like the Community Resource Village are a perfect example of Peach State Health Plan’s mission to improve health outcomes around the state by improving access to quality, affordable healthcare services and programs,” said Wade Rakes, chief executive officer of Peach State Health Plan. “We are very excited to give this donation knowing the sports pavilion will have an incredible impact in Northwest Georgia.”

Invited guests and project partners participated in the check presentation at the Healthy Foundations Community Resource Village Development Site, 780 South Burnt Mill Road outside LaFayette.

