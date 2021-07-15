Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 891 New Cases
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,607.
There are 891 new cases reported Thursday, as that total reaches 909,937 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 65,845, which is an increase of 62 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,949 cases, up 11; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,261 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,246 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,818 cases, up 4; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,064 cases, up 8; 232 deaths; 798 hospitalizations