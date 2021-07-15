Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,607.There are 891 new cases reported Thursday, as that total reaches 909,937 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 65,845, which is an increase of 62 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,949 cases, up 11; 69 deaths; 271 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,261 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 189 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,246 cases; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,818 cases, up 4; 82 deaths; 298 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 15,064 cases, up 8; 232 deaths; 798 hospitalizations

Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 891 New Cases

