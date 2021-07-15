 Thursday, July 15, 2021 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County School Board To Take Applications From Administrators Interested In Serving As Interim Superintendent; Choice Set To Be Made Monday Afternoon

Thursday, July 15, 2021

The County School Board, still reeling from the unexpected resignation of Supt. Brian Johnson just two days earlier, voted Thursday to begin accepting applications from Hamilton County School administrators who want to apply for interim superintendent.

Six were in favor of the motion, while Rhonda Thurman was opposed and Karitsa Mosley Jones abstained.

The interim would not be eligible to be chosen for the permanent superintendent, officials said.

The applications are to be emailed to board administrative assistant Sherrie Ford by Monday at 8 a.m. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. that day.

The board also accepted the resignation of Dr. Johnson, with several board members becoming emotional in thanking him for the progress made in the schools. He is to serve until Aug. 17, which is five days after school starts.

Ms. Thurman made a motion to put off the interim decision, saying that District 9 is without a school board representative. The County Commission is set to fill that post on Aug. 4 after Steve Highlander left the school board to join the commission after Chester Bankston moved to Florida.

Her motion did not get a second. Several board members said it was important to have District 9 represented, but more important to quickly get a new leader in place.

Board member Jenny Hill said it was important for the board to make a quick selection after the names are in "before this becomes a circus or the knives come out."

Ms. Jones said, "I don't want this to become a Netflix premiere."

Ms. Thurman said the board did not have to name an interim or hire a search firm. She earlier said she favors naming Justin Robertson, who is chief operations officer, as the next superintendent.

It is expected that the new District 9 school board member could be a key swing vote in the superintendent selection.

Ms. Thurman pointed out that Dr. Johnson will have served just over a month longer than his initial first term. The board earlier gave him an extended contract and a raise.

He has indicated that he is leaving education, but may stay in Chattanooga.

Dr. Johnson did not make any statement regarding who he favored for interim superintendent or permanent superintendent.

 

 


July 15, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 40 More Cases; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths

July 15, 2021

Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 891 New Cases

July 15, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 40 More Cases; Tennessee Has 3 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 45,917. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,015, which is 98 percent, and there are 392 active cases. There are 22 patients hospitalized and eight in ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 891 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,607. There are 891 new cases reported Thursday, as that total reaches 909,937 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 65,845, which is an increase of 62 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa ... (click for more)

Opinion

Justin Robertson For Superintendent Is A Wonderful Idea - And Response (2)

What a wonderful idea from a school board member - Justin Robertson for HCDE Superintendent. It is so tiresome watching these cycles of management shipped in from out of town. Look, these job shoppers don’t really love Hamilton County, from the Chamber of Commerce to the Hamilton County Schools come the traveling CEO job seekers to impose their political ideology on us. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: George Floyd Mural KO’ed

There is an ages-old axiom that states, “Thunder makes the noise, but lightning does the work.” So, venture with me to Toledo, Ohio, where a huge and magnificent mural of the departed George Floyd was painted on a brick wall of what was once – rather ironically -- known as Mugshots bar. At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Doppler radar at TV station WTCG showed a lightning strike ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Score Late To Earn 2-1 Win

The Red Wolves were back home once again on Wednesday night to play host to South Georgia Tormenta FC in a rematch from earlier in the 2021 campaign when the Red Wolves fell to a 1-0 defeat in Statesboro. The Red Wolves would score late to earn the 2-1 win. After three straight draws, Obleda and the squad came out motivated in the first half, sporting an intense, high-pressing ... (click for more)

Fall Softball League Registration Announced By Youth And Family Development

The Chattanooga Department of Youth and Family Development has announced registration for its Fall Adult Slowpitch Softball Leagues. According to sources they are emphasizing the registration of women’s team. Prospective teams should call Richard West at (423) 643-6055 to register their teams. Other leagues will include mens. womens, and co-ed, along with Rainbow (five homeruns ... (click for more)


