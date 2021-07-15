County School Board To Take Applications From Administrators Interested In Serving As Interim Superintendent; Choice Set To Be Made Monday Afternoon

The County School Board, still reeling from the unexpected resignation of Supt. Brian Johnson just two days earlier, voted Thursday to begin accepting applications from Hamilton County School administrators who want to apply for interim superintendent.

Six were in favor of the motion, while Rhonda Thurman was opposed and Karitsa Mosley Jones abstained.

The interim would not be eligible to be chosen for the permanent superintendent, officials said.

The applications are to be emailed to board administrative assistant Sherrie Ford by Monday at 8 a.m. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. that day.

The board also accepted the resignation of Dr. Johnson, with several board members becoming emotional in thanking him for the progress made in the schools. He is to serve until Aug. 17, which is five days after school starts.

Ms. Thurman made a motion to put off the interim decision, saying that District 9 is without a school board representative. The County Commission is set to fill that post on Aug. 4 after Steve Highlander left the school board to join the commission after Chester Bankston moved to Florida.

Her motion did not get a second. Several board members said it was important to have District 9 represented, but more important to quickly get a new leader in place.

Board member Jenny Hill said it was important for the board to make a quick selection after the names are in "before this becomes a circus or the knives come out."

Ms. Jones said, "I don't want this to become a Netflix premiere."

Ms. Thurman said the board did not have to name an interim or hire a search firm. She earlier said she favors naming Justin Robertson, who is chief operations officer, as the next superintendent.

It is expected that the new District 9 school board member could be a key swing vote in the superintendent selection.

Ms. Thurman pointed out that Dr. Johnson will have served just over a month longer than his initial first term. The board earlier gave him an extended contract and a raise.

He has indicated that he is leaving education, but may stay in Chattanooga.

Dr. Johnson did not make any statement regarding who he favored for interim superintendent or permanent superintendent.