Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 68 New Cases Since Friday

Hamilton County had 68 new coronavirus cases reported since Friday, bringing the total to 46,083.



There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,088, which is 98 percent, and there are 485 active cases.



There are 45 patients hospitalized and 16 in intensive care units. Two more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 25 Hamilton County inpatients.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 875,628 Monday with 498 new cases since Friday. There was one more death reported, for a total of 12,639, State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 418 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 26 more than on Friday. Testing numbers are above 8.309 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 856,270, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,247 cases, up 5; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,407 cases, up 21; 155 deaths



Grundy County: 1,814 cases, up 1; 35 deaths



Marion County: 3,286 cases, up 1; 49 deaths



Meigs County: 1,437 cases, down 1; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,124 cases, up 5; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,406 cases, up 2; 82 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,783 cases, up 3; 29 deaths



Knox County: 52,462 cases, up 60; 650 deaths



Davidson County: 91,136 cases, up 82; 957 deaths



Shelby County: 100,878 cases, up 616; 1,709 deaths, up 3