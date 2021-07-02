 Friday, July 2, 2021 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Senator Hagerty Calls for ‘Broader Investigation’ After Arrest For Sexual Misconduct At HHS Chattanooga Facility For Migrant Children

Friday, July 2, 2021

Senator Bill Hagerty on Friday released the following statement after Chattanooga Police announced the arrest of an individual for sexual wrongdoing against a juvenile victim at a facility for unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services custody and the subsequent closure of that facility:

 

“The new criminal charge stemming from alleged sexual misconduct against an unaccompanied migrant child in federal HHS custody in Chattanooga is disturbing and heartbreaking.

I commend and fully support law enforcement’s investigation to ensure that justice is done in this case and that any culpable actors are held accountable. For more than a month, my calls for greater transparency from the Secretary of Health and Human Services regarding the resettlement occurring at this facility and the well-being of the children there have gone unanswered. The answer received in the form of this tragic news demands an immediate, broader investigation to ensure the safety of the tens of thousands of children in HHS custody or being placed by HHS with sponsors in the United States. It is past time for the Biden Administration to take responsibility for the ongoing border crisis and its consequences, which I have been urging since January, and take real steps to protect both Americans and migrants by ending the crisis.”

 


Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Organizers Of Special Events Get Beer Permits


Opinion

Let's Remember 4th Of July Rules For Flying The Flag

Patriotic Americans still fly Old Glory on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and several other dates proclaimed by the President of the United States, the birthdays of states and on state holidays. In spite of the fact that millions of Americans have died in support of the banner, its continued existence has not been without controversy. In 1989, in response to a Supreme Court

Roy Exum: A Daddy At His Best

The Epoch Times may be my favorite of all the news sources I receive and in almost every issue they dedicate a page "To The Next Generation." Many readers submit their stories, and each is glorious, dripping with love and wisdom of what they were once given. In the June 15 th edition, there appears a letter written by a retired firefighter in Mississippi by the name

Sports

Lookouts' Kolozsvary Named To Team USA 24-Man Olympics' Roster

USA Baseball announced on MLB Network today its 24-man roster for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Seeking its third Olympic gold medal (Seoul 1988 [demonstration sport], Sydney 2000), Team USA will open the Olympic Games baseball tournament against Israel on Friday, July 30. All nominations will be subject to approval by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The final roster

George Starr: Wrapping Up A Fantastic Year For Lee Athletics

Before taking the giant step into NCAA Division II and the Gulf South Conference (GSC) for the 2013-14 season, athletics had already helped place Lee University on the national map. The Lady Flames had captured four straight NAIA Women's Soccer National Championships (2009-2012). In baseball the Flames claimed two runner-up finishes in the NAIA World Series. The women's basketball


