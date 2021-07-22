Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 65 New Cases

Hamilton County had 65 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 46,271.There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 510 in the county.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,207, which is 98 percent, and there are 527 active cases.There are 58 patients hospitalized and 20 in intensive care units. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 31 Hamilton County inpatients.