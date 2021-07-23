 Friday, July 23, 2021 89.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Health Department Reports 120 New Daily COVID-19 Cases; Offers School Reopening Guidance, Testing Resources

Friday, July 23, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 120 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the first time the Department has seen cases in the 120 range since March 19, 2021.

 

With the 120 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, the county total is now 46,391.

There has been one more death from the virus, a white male over the age of 81, and the total is at 511 in the county.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,251, which is 98 percent, and there are 629 active cases. 

There are 65 patients hospitalized and 20 in intensive care units.

Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 33 Hamilton County inpatients.

 

The number of Hamilton County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 also continues to rise.  Last week, the average number of Hamilton County residents hospitalized each day was 10. This week, the daily average has increased to 31 Hamilton County residents hospitalized each day, highlighting a concerning trend.

 

“We are seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases throughout our county,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “The most effective way to stop the spread is to get vaccinated now to prevent a surge of cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-related death as we head into the fall and winter months.”

 

On a positive note, the Health Department is pleased to note that the number people seeking a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hamilton County has increased in the last few days.

 

“It is our hope that people are realizing the seriousness of this virus and making a decision to get vaccinated,” says Barnes.

 

To view the Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination event calendar, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov. Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events are offered at multiple locations. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible.

 

School Reopening Guidance

 

In alliance with CDC guidelines, the Health Department recommends that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks while inside, particularly in crowded settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained. This recommendation extends to the reopening of schools in Hamilton County.

 

“As schools start to plan for reopening this coming fall, the Health Department recognizes how important it is for schools to consider a safe return for their students and teachers, as well as the importance of in-person instruction,” says Health Department Interim Health Officer Dr. Fernando Urrego. “Assuring that students are able to attend school in-person is a top priority.  In order for a safe return, Covid-19 prevention strategies are critical to protect individuals, especially in areas of high transmission levels.”

 

Given low vaccination rates and recent increases in COVID-19 cases, including in children, schools are encouraged to closely monitor community transmission levels for guidance of adding additional prevention strategies if needed. These measures are to protect those that have not been vaccinated, particularly children under 12 years of age that are not yet eligible to receive vaccine. The Health Department will continue to recommend schools follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated Covid-19 K-12 School Guidance Prevention Strategies.

 

COVID-19 Testing in Hamilton County

 

Please seek testing if you are experiencing the following symptoms or have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case:

 

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea


Free testing is available at these partnering agencies:

 

LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

2507 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Mondays and Fridays from 11AM-1PM

 

Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

1148 E 23rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Monday - Saturday: 8AM-5PM

Sunday: 1PM-4PM

Appointments are optional. To make an appointment, call 423-206-4530.

 

For additional testing information, visit our website or call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.

 

 

This press release is available in Spanish on the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN


July 23, 2021

Georgia Has 8 More COVID Deaths, 1,568 New Cases

July 23, 2021

Walker County Fire Investigators Seek Help Solving 2 Recent Arsons

July 23, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been eight additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,663. There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that ... (click for more)

Fire investigators with Walker County Fire Rescue recently investigated two cases of arson. The intentionally-set fires occurred in vacant structures at 601 James Street Lot 66 in Rossville ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 8 More COVID Deaths, 1,568 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been eight additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,663. There are 1,568 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 917,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 66,324, which is an increase of 70 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Walker County Fire Investigators Seek Help Solving 2 Recent Arsons

Fire investigators with Walker County Fire Rescue recently investigated two cases of arson. The intentionally-set fires occurred in vacant structures at 601 James Street Lot 66 in Rossville and 980 Wheeler Road in LaFayette. Fire investigators do not believe the two incidents are connected. Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading ... (click for more)

Opinion

Can The Braves Moniker Be Saved?

Since 1912 the predecessors of the current Atlanta baseball team have been called the “Braves” in Boston and Milwaukee prior to arriving at the Georgia capital in 1966. Although the keeping of the image of an Indian is in danger, the main opposition is not that of Native Americans, but are primarily both political activists and also dedicated supporters of a great Hall of ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "But…It’s Too Late"

It’s not my style to bang on anybody’s personal freedom. Too many great Americans have died since 1776 so that we will have “liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” I am equally as steady in my stance that to be vaccinated for the coronavirus is a personal decision that each person should make and banging on any “non-vaxer” is not the American way. Encouragement is well and good, ... (click for more)

Sports

Madison Hayes Named To USA Women's Basketball U23 3X3 Team

Madison Hayes of the NC State women's basketball team has been selected to represent USA Basketball in the final three stops of the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League, as announced by the organization on Friday. Hayes is one of four players who earned a spot on the roster, joining Hailey Van Lith (Louisville), Emily Engstler (Louisville) and Kylee Watson (Oregon). The team will compete ... (click for more)

Frustrated Lookouts Drop 3rd Straight To Birmingham, Lose 10-5

Lorenzo Cedrola was scorching a path down to first base and tried to beat out a throw in the bottom of the fifth. The throw was close, but the Lookout’s star player was called out by the first-base umpire. Cedrola slammed his helmet down in disgust, the protective equipment thrown with such force that it bounced into the sky like a basketball. The umpire ejected Cedrola, and the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors