Greg Vital Takes In $79,025 For House District 29 Race; DeAngelo Jelks Has $10,719

Republican Greg Vital took in $79,025, including $11,600 from the candidate, for the House District 29 race, while Democrat DeAngelo Jelks had $10,719.

Mr. Vital loaned his campaign $10,000 and also donated $1,600 to his campaign.

Mr. Vital said, "I appreciate the many individuals that have contributed to my campaign who are committed to conservative values and a businesslike approach to government. I have spent my whole career working on behalf of this community and non-profit organizations and I appreciate those who wanted to step up and support me in the race."

The seat was formerly held by Rep. Mike Carter, but he died after a cancer struggle. The County Commission named his wife, Joan Carter, as the interim replacement.

Mr. Vital and Mr. Jelks were the only candidates signing up to put their name on the ballot.

The primary election is Tuesday and the general election is Sept. 14.