Greg Vital Takes In $79,025 For House District 29 Race; DeAngelo Jelks Has $10,719

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Republican Greg Vital took in $79,025, including $11,600 from the candidate, for the House District 29 race, while Democrat DeAngelo Jelks had $10,719.

Mr. Vital loaned his campaign $10,000 and also donated $1,600 to his campaign.

Mr. Vital said, "I appreciate the many individuals that have contributed to my campaign who are committed to conservative values and a businesslike approach to government. I have spent my whole career working on behalf of this community and non-profit organizations and I appreciate those who wanted to step up and support me in the race."

The seat was formerly held by Rep. Mike Carter, but he died after a cancer struggle. The County Commission named his wife, Joan Carter, as the interim replacement.

Mr. Vital and Mr. Jelks were the only candidates signing up to put their name on the ballot.

The primary election is Tuesday and the general election is Sept. 14.


July 26, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 25, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 24, 2021

Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Drives By House Sticking Out His Tongue; Possibly Unconscious Man Is Evasive At Wishy Washy


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS 2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, MATTHEW RYAN 305 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

A woman on E. 5th Street told police that an ex-friend sped by her house that morning, harassing her. She said he constantly drives by harassing her by sticking out his tongue and middle finger. ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS 2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY --- BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN UNKNOWN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, MATTHEW RYAN 305 VALLEY VIEW AVE RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL 9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH POSSESSION OF ... (click for more)

Opinion

McDonald Farm Was Certainly No Bargain

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word “transparency” multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Matter Of Time

I sensed “something evil this way comes” when, in the middle of my “Morning Readings” on Sunday I went to the Orlando Sentinel’s website to peer in on the recent surge of COVID-19 virus. There is a new Delta variant that has just hit Florida and I wondered how bad it was. Apparently those who are vaccinated have a good resistance but for those who are not, it is pretty scary. ... (click for more)

Sports

Burned Up: Lookouts Roasted By Barons, 11-6

Maybe the muggy July air was to blame for Ian Dawkins’ rolling throw from left field. He took the ball out of his glove while standing in shallow left and fired a throw to home plate. A decent throw would have made easy pickings out of Brian Rey. Instead of a bullet, his soft toss came up short and rolled several yards into the catcher’s mitt. By the time the ball got to its destination, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Breezes to Independent Cup Championship

Saturday truly did feel like Christmas in July for Chattanooga FC. Instead of presents, they got a handful of goals and a trophy as the winner of the summer Independents Cup. While the visiting Soda City had some talented players, they were no match for the boys in blue, who looked bigger, sharper, and more athletic over 90 minutes. CFC triumphed 5-0 over their overmatched opponents. ... (click for more)


