East Chattanooga And Carver Community Centers Temporarily Closed After Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Monday, July 26, 2021

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Monday ordered the closure of a fourth community center, closing the Carver Community Center for deep cleaning and sanitization following confirmation of a COVID case at the facility. 

Earlier on Monday, Mayor Kelly ordered the closure of a third community center, temporarily closing the East Chattanooga Community Center because of a confirmed COVID case at the facility. 

The announcement followed the closures last week of the Washington Hills Community Center and Frances B.

Wyatt Community Center, which were also closed due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The city is working with the Hamilton County Health Department on contact tracing, and the East Chattanooga Community Center  and Carver Community Center will be reopened as soon as possible following deep cleaning, sanitization and quarantine protocols. Summer camp, which was scheduled to end this week, will not resume at East Chattanooga Community Center or Carver Community Center, though summer camps will continue at other community centers that remain open.

Staff and residents were notified Monday morning and asked to take appropriate protective measures. Employees who have been vaccinated will be assigned to other locations during the closure.

The decision on when to reopen the four closed community centers will be made in consultation with Dr. Mary Lambert, the city’s director of community health.

“With four community centers now closed due to outbreaks of this virus, I would urge every Chattanooga resident to safeguard your health and prevent potential hospitalization - or worse - by getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Lambert. “The latest variant of this virus is especially dangerous to people of all ages and particularly transmissible, and I urge every resident to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.”

Residents may find the most convenient location to get vaccinated at vaccines.gov. There are a number of opportunities for Chattanooga residents to get vaccinated:

  • The city’s incentive program for employees remains in effect, and all city employees are being offered $100 to get vaccinated, with a smaller incentive available for each vaccinated family member covered by City health insurance.

  • The city is currently offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for all residents at its Community Centers [see list below]

  • Free Covid-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis in the Downtown Library Auditorium every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Monday, August 30, 2021.

  • Additionally, free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at multiple locations this week through Hamilton County. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

  • The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 423-209-8383.

Local residents can conveniently access free, walk-in vaccine clinics (while supplies last) at the City’s community centers on the following dates:

  • July 28 — Shepherd from 10 a.m. to noon

  • July 28 — Eastgate Senior Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • August 4 — Carver from 10 a.m. to noon

  • August 4 — Hixson (2nd shot) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • August 11 — Brainerd from 10 a.m. to noon

  • August 11 — Westside (2nd shot) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • August 18 — South Chatt from 10 a.m. to noon

  • August 18 — Tyner from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • August 25 — John A Patten (2nd shot) from 10 a.m. to noon

  • August 25 — Glenwood (2nd shot) from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.


July 26, 2021

Candidates Begin Warmup Toward 2022 Election

July 26, 2021

Ooltewah Man Charged With Rape, Kidnapping Of Prostitute He Allegedly Made His "Sex Slave"

July 26, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 94 New Cases Since Friday


Candidates are beginning warming up for the 2022 elections. The earliest date a candidate can pick up paperwork to run for the 2022 elections is Dec. 20, and that is only the candidates for ... (click for more)

An Ooltewah man has been charged with aggravated rape after he allegedly picked up a prostitute in downtown Chattanooga, then took her to his home and told her she was going to be his "sex slave." ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 94 new coronavirus cases reported since Friday, bringing the total to 46,600. There have been no more deaths from the virus and the total is at 511 in the county. ... (click for more)



