Georgia Has 14 More COVID Deaths, 4,507 New Cases Since Friday

Monday, July 26, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 14 additional deaths due to the coronavirus since Friday. The current total is 18,675.

There are 4,507 new cases since Friday, as that total reaches 922,346 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 66,492, which is an increase of 168 from Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,997 cases, up 15; 70 deaths, up 1; 270 hospitalizations, down 1

Chattooga County: 2,292 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 190 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,259 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,888 cases, up 17; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 15,161 cases, up 33; 235 deaths; 802 hospitalizations, up 3

Candidates Begin Warmup Toward 2022 Election

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 94 New Cases Since Friday

Candidates Begin Warmup Toward 2022 Election

Candidates are beginning warming up for the 2022 elections. The earliest date a candidate can pick up paperwork to run for the 2022 elections is Dec. 20, and that is only the candidates for the May 3 primary. There are some who have appointed treasurers so they can start accepting contributions in anticipation of the primary. County Mayor Jim Coppinger said in a June 30 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 94 New Cases Since Friday

Hamilton County had 94 new coronavirus cases reported since Friday, bringing the total to 46,600. There have been no more deaths from the virus and the total is at 511 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,361, which is 97 percent, and there are 728 active cases. There are 64 patients hospitalized and 15 in ... (click for more)

McDonald Farm Was Certainly No Bargain

I attended the meeting held by county officials on Thursday at Sale Creek High School. Mr. Coppinger gave a background on the purchase of the farm and also what possible future uses might be. In his comments he mentioned the word “transparency” multiple times. To my way of thinking this so called transparency in the use of taxpayer money would have been to put this before the county ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Matter Of Time

I sensed “something evil this way comes” when, in the middle of my “Morning Readings” on Sunday I went to the Orlando Sentinel’s website to peer in on the recent surge of COVID-19 virus. There is a new Delta variant that has just hit Florida and I wondered how bad it was. Apparently those who are vaccinated have a good resistance but for those who are not, it is pretty scary. ... (click for more)

UTC Picked To Win SoCon Football Championship

The Chattanooga Mocs are 7-time Southern Conference Champs. The league coaches and media association agree that an eighth is on the horizon though the local ball coach proceeds with caution. “Last time I checked,” Coach Rusty Wright started. “They don’t give out trophies in July. We are excited about this team. It has the potential to be special, but there’s a lot of work ... (click for more)

UT Softball Signs Texas Pitcher Ryleigh White

Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly has announced the signing of Texas transfer pitcher Ryleigh White to the Lady Vol softball program. "Ryleigh throws a heavy ball which provides a great complement to our current pitching staff," Weekly said. "She was a key pitcher for Athletics Mercado, the 2019 PGF National Champions, and has been a part of winning teams her entire career. ... (click for more)


