Georgia Has 14 More COVID Deaths, 4,507 New Cases Since Friday
Monday, July 26, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 14 additional deaths due to the coronavirus since Friday. The current total is 18,675.
There are 4,507 new cases since Friday, as that total reaches 922,346 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 66,492, which is an increase of 168 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,997 cases, up 15; 70 deaths, up 1; 270 hospitalizations, down 1
Chattooga County: 2,292 cases, up 4; 67 deaths; 190 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,259 cases, up 2; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,888 cases, up 17; 83 deaths; 298 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 15,161 cases, up 33; 235 deaths; 802 hospitalizations, up 3