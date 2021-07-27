Police Blotter: Man Who Crashed Camper Did In Fact Have No Brakes; Man Climbs Through Window To Get His Things After 20-Year Girlfriend Threatens To Burn Them

A man told police that he was exiting I-24 when the brakes failed on the vehicle that he was driving, at which time he was unable to stop. During this time he was pulling his 28-foot Coleman camper. After crossing Browns Ferry Road, the camper became uncontrollable and came off the tow and flipped on its side. The man called his own tow truck and the camper was flipped back

onto its wheels. The camper suffered damages to the door side. Police checked his brake pedal on his vehicle and confirmed that he did in fact have no brakes.

* * *

The manager of the Publix, 7326 McCutcheon Road, told police there were several items found throughout the parking lot that morning. Items included a rose-colored woman's wallet, miscellaneous cards, a silver card holder with miscellaneous cards, a metal American Express card and a black Verizon cell phone. There is no known timeline or surveillance regarding any further leads, witnesses or suspects. All items will be placed in CPD property room.

* * *



A shoplifting was reported at the Speedway, 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr. Police spoke with an employee who said that an unknown white male took a pack of cinnamon rolls and three oranges from the store. She said that the man was wearing an orange sleeveless shirt and green shorts. She also said he was approximately 6' tall and had low cut brown hair. She said that after he took the items,

he went east towards McKays Books on Lee Highway.

* * *



A woman on Airport Road told police that someone stole her purse somewhere between Cleveland and Chattanooga. The purse is described as navy blue and contained $20, a Louisiana driver's license, Medicaid ID card and Social Security card. Given the fact that an exact location or time for the incident was not known, it is unclear if the purse was stolen or lost.

* * *

An employee of MAPCO, 1227 E Main St., told police a person who was already trespassed from their location walked into the store. When the police arrived, the person had already left.

* * *



A man on Poplar Street told police that he and his husband are going through a divorce. He said his husband has been messaging him and threatening him. He showed police messages where both men have been arguing back and forth and threatening each other. Police explained that at this point both men need to stop all communication until their court date.

* * *



A man told police that he was crossing the intersection at Broad/W. 4th streets when he located a wallet lying in the crosswalk. The wallet contained several cards, an Alabama ID and $161 in U.S. currency. The items were taken to Property and stored for safekeeping.

* * *



An officer found a Verza Cafe 24 bike near 1100 Peeples St. It was discovered to have serial #AJ51207284 and C-24DN on the gear shifter. No owner or suspect was found near the bike. The bike had two bags attached and one bag contained a helmet. The bike was placed in CPD property for safe keeping until an owner could be located. East Ridge Bicycles had a sticker on the frame and will be contacted to check records for a possible owner.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A loss prevention team member observed a white male selecting several tools from the shelves and placing them inside a shopping cart. Loss prevention then observed the man select a backpack, which he then concealed

himself and began stuffing the backpack full of the merchandise. The man was then observed exiting through the garden emergency doors. Contact was initially attempted outside the building near the Verizon store. The man evaded police and ran into busy traffic. The officer was forced to go get his patrol vehicle. The officer again made contact with the man, who was behind the Ross store. The man was again directed to stop and he failed to do so. The officer's taser was deployed at approximately 10 feet away. One prong was observed making contact with the man, but was ineffective. A second taser was deployed and made contact, but was also ineffective. The foot pursuit was terminated when visual of the man was lost in thick brush. The man is believed to be homeless and possibly staying near the back of Ross. A picture of the suspect was taken.



* * *

Police observed a green Pontiac Transport that appeared to be abandoned at the corner of 4th Avenue and E. 26th Street. Police stickered the vehicle for a 48-hour tow. Two days later, police observed that the vehicle was still abandoned. Police called for a tow. A-1 towing arrived and towed the vehicle.

* * *



The alarm company for Long Hyundai called police for a suspicious vehicle at 6035 International Dr. They told police a dark vehicle was parked and unoccupied and had been sitting in the lot for a while. Police located the vehicle, an older red Hyundai Elantra, and ran the tag displayed on the

vehicle (GA), which came back to a Chevy. Police then ran the VIN, which came back to a 2013 beige Hyundai, negative stolen, with a tag which expired 2016. The vehicle was unlocked and the tail lights were on. Police locked the vehicle. The alarm company could not give any further information and there were no suspicious people in the area.

* * *

A man told police he last saw the tag on his vehicle last Saturday at about 7:15 a.m. when

he went to work. He said that morning while he was getting gas he discovered that the tag was gone. He said that he went back and looked at his camera at home and it showed the tag on the vehicle at 7:15 a.m. Saturday when he left home and shows it gone when he returned home around 3 p.m. that same day. He said it must have been stolen at work, Pilgrim's Pride, 1300 Market St. He just purchased the vehicle recently and he said that this was a temporary tag from the dealer until his real tag arrived. Therefore, it could not be entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man called police for a disorder prevention. He said he and his girlfriend for over 20 years were in an argument over another female. He said the girlfriend told him that she was going to burn his clothes. The man wanted police to stand by so he could retrieve his belongings without an altercation, and before his property was set on fire. Police met the man at a residence on Bradt Street. Both the front and back doors were locked, and no one was home. The man suggested he could climb through his bedroom window that he leaves unlocked, and open the front door. Police asked him if he could prove that he lives at this residence, since his driver's license states he lives on Arlington Avenue. The man said he had mail inside the residence with the address of Bradt Street, proving that he lives there. He then removed the screen to the back bedroom window and opened the window that he left unlocked. He opened the front door for police right away. The man gave police a piece of mail that was addressed to him at the Bradt Street address, proving that he does in fact live there. The man said he truly believed that his girlfriend was going to burn his clothes. He collected two bags of men's clothes and a box of Jordan shoes. After leaving through the front door, the man went back and put the screen back on the bedroom window. Police gave him a ride to Arlington Avenue, where his sister was going to let him stay so he and the girlfriend could cool down.