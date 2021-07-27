Man, Passenger Die In Wreck In Whitfield County After Being Pursued By Law Enforcement

A man being chased by law enforcement on Monday afternoon wrecked at the intersection of Highway 41 and Shugart Road. Kaleb Marshall Brown, 26, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., died along with his passenger, Christy Leigh Lawing, 27, of Crandall, Ga.

Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood said around 3 p.m. the Whitfield County narcotics unit asked for help from the Tunnel Hill Police Department on a traffic stop.

He said the narcotics unit had information that Brown was distributing drugs, was a felon in possession of a handgun and had an active felony warrant for aggravated assault out of Tennessee.

Brown took off when a stop was attempted. A Whitfield County deputy assisted in the chase. A Pit Maneuver was attempted, but was unsuccessful and Brown continued on to the intersection when he lost control of the vehicle.

His vehicle made contact with several other vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

He and Ms. Lawing were dead at the scene.

Brown had a number of prior arrests in Hamilton County.

He was arrested in Hamilton County on April 29 as a fugitive from another state.