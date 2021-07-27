Greg Vital Is Leading Votegetter In House District 29 Primary Election

Republican Greg Vital was the leading votegetter in the primary election for the House District 29 seat.

Mr. Vital had 1,065 votes to 136 for Democrat DeAngelo Jelks.

The general election in which the two candidates will be head to head is Sept. 14.

Early voting begins Aug. 25.

Greg Vital, the Republican candidate for House District 29, released the following statement after winning the Republican primary election:



Mr. Vital said, “I’m honored and humbled by the groundswell of support for my campaign from so many Hamilton County residents. As your representative for District 29, I will fight every day to carry on Mike Carter’s torch and protect our Tennessee conservative values like standing for life, ensuring Critical Race Theory is not taught in our schools, protecting the Constitution, preserving our lands and farms and helping our businesses grow. We must keep this seat conservative, and I will work hard every day to earn Hamilton County residents’ votes and support.”



