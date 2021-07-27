 Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Weather

Greg Vital Is Leading Votegetter In House District 29 Primary Election

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Republican Greg Vital was the leading votegetter in the primary election for the House District 29 seat.

Mr. Vital had 1,065 votes to 136 for Democrat DeAngelo Jelks.

The general election in which the two candidates will be head to head is Sept. 14.

Early voting begins Aug. 25.

Greg Vital, the Republican candidate for House District 29, released the following statement after winning the Republican primary election:

Mr.

Vital said, “I’m honored and humbled by the groundswell of support for my campaign from so many Hamilton County residents. As your representative for District 29, I will fight every day to carry on Mike Carter’s torch and protect our Tennessee conservative values like standing for life, ensuring Critical Race Theory is not taught in our schools, protecting the Constitution, preserving our lands and farms and helping our businesses grow. We must keep this seat conservative, and I will work hard every day to earn Hamilton County residents’ votes and support.”

The General Election for House District 29 is on September 14th, and early voting begins on August 25th.


Opinion

Jan. 6 Was Not A Love Fest - And Response

I pray those who need to hear the emotional testimony of the January 6th Commission understand fully the words of the officers giving testimony. I pray you have the courage to accept the truth. The assault on the Capitol was not a “love fest” as Trump described it. Cecilia Lewis Ooltewah * * * I pray too, that those who need to hear the emotional stories of the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 4,032 Cases A Day

In Louisiana, where just 36.5 percent of residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19, the state’s Department of Heath held a noon media update yesterday to announce 4,032 new cases of the disease had been reported in the state within the last 24 hours. Think about that; it's incredible. Further, 20 died on Monday alone as a horrifying “perfect storm” is spreading across the South ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletics Re-Launches Mocs Merchants Program

The Chattanooga Mocs are bustling with activity this summer. The July Month of Deals is coming to the end on the ticket side, while season tickets sales on the whole have been robust. Now news of the football program being picked to win the Southern Conference adds to the excitement. The Mocs added a greater online presence in its re-launch of the Merchants Program with the ... (click for more)

Michael Swanegan Making The Most Of His Second Shot At 2K Stardom

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)


