Missing Person Cold Case Solved With Identification Of Human Remains

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced the identification of human remains found in a remote area of the county as those of Noah Brandon Davis, born March 17, 1990, who was reported missing on Aug. 15, 2014. The remains and the location where they were recovered did not provide any evidence as to the cause of death.

“I thank our investigators and dozens of law enforcement officers with partnering agencies for their tireless efforts to bring some closure to this challenging case,” said Sheriff Sisk. “Together we have pursued countless leads, conducted interviews with 41 people, searched thousands of acres in northwest Georgia and southeast Tennessee and spent more than 100,000 hours working this investigation day and night.”

While the last reported contact with Mr. Davis was on June 20, 2014, in East Ridge, the investigation revealed that his truck was located and returned to his brother, Joshua Wright, on Aug. 7, 2014, a week before the missing person report was filed.

During the months and years that followed, investigators interviewed dozens of people who claimed to have knowledge or third-party information about alleged circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the location of his body. The investigation revealed conflicting stories that ultimately proved to be either false or not verified.



Working with partnering agencies officers completed searches with K-9 units and equipment in remote areas of Catoosa County, Walker County, Chickamauga National Park, Dade County, Hamilton County, Marion County, and Sequatchie County.

On Oct. 18, 2019, human remains were discovered in an undeveloped remote area near Battlefield Parkway. Investigators sent the remains to the North Texas State University Anthropology Department for DNA analysis. Catoosa County investigators received confirmation from NTSU on June 9, that the remains are those of Mr. Davis.

“The coronavirus pandemic caused the delay of many investigations, including this case,” Sheriff Sisk said. “Despite the delays, we were determined to continue this investigation. We can confirm Mr. Davis’s death, but we have no evidence as to how he died.”



Sheriff Sisk would like to thank these partnering agencies for their assistance with this case: Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Federal Bureau of Investigation; National Park Service; Georgia State Patrol; Georgia Body Recovery Teams; Dade County Sheriff’s Office; Walker County Sheriff’s Office; East Ridge Police Department; Chattanooga Police Department; Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office; Marion County Sheriff’s Office; Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office; North Texas State University Anthropology Department; NamUS / National Missing and Unidentified Persons System; Civilian volunteers.





