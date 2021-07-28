 Wednesday, July 28, 2021 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Missing Person Cold Case Solved With Identification Of Human Remains

Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Noah Brandon Davis
Noah Brandon Davis

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced the identification of human remains found in a remote area of the county as those of Noah Brandon Davis, born March 17, 1990, who was reported missing on Aug. 15, 2014. The remains and the location where they were recovered did not provide any evidence as to the cause of death.

“I thank our investigators and dozens of law enforcement officers with partnering agencies for their tireless efforts to bring some closure to this challenging case,” said Sheriff Sisk. “Together we have pursued countless leads, conducted interviews with 41 people, searched thousands of acres in northwest Georgia and southeast Tennessee and spent more than 100,000 hours working this investigation day and night.”

While the last reported contact with Mr. Davis was on June 20, 2014, in East Ridge, the investigation revealed that his truck was located and returned to his brother, Joshua Wright, on Aug. 7, 2014, a week before the missing person report was filed.

During the months and years that followed, investigators interviewed dozens of people who claimed to have knowledge or third-party information about alleged circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the location of his body. The investigation revealed conflicting stories that ultimately proved to be either false or not verified.

Working with partnering agencies officers completed searches with K-9 units and equipment in remote areas of Catoosa County, Walker County, Chickamauga National Park, Dade County, Hamilton County, Marion County, and Sequatchie County.

On Oct. 18, 2019, human remains were discovered in an undeveloped remote area near Battlefield Parkway. Investigators sent the remains to the North Texas State University Anthropology Department for DNA analysis. Catoosa County investigators received confirmation from NTSU on June 9, that the remains are those of Mr. Davis.

“The coronavirus pandemic caused the delay of many investigations, including this case,” Sheriff Sisk said. “Despite the delays, we were determined to continue this investigation. We can confirm Mr. Davis’s death, but we have no evidence as to how he died.”

Sheriff Sisk would like to thank these partnering agencies for their assistance with this case: Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Federal Bureau of Investigation; National Park Service; Georgia State Patrol; Georgia Body Recovery Teams; Dade County Sheriff’s Office; Walker County Sheriff’s Office; East Ridge Police Department; Chattanooga Police Department; Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office; Marion County Sheriff’s Office; Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office; North Texas State University Anthropology Department; NamUS / National Missing and Unidentified Persons System; Civilian volunteers.



Wash Your Hands Often, But Live Your Life

Isaiah 41:10 King James Version 10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. This verse was sent to me from Jim Barclay in an encouragement card when I needed it big time. It reassured me that I was in God's hands and that He is in ... (click for more)

Jan. 6 Was Not A Love Fest - And Response

I pray those who need to hear the emotional testimony of the January 6th Commission understand fully the words of the officers giving testimony. I pray you have the courage to accept the truth. The assault on the Capitol was not a “love fest” as Trump described it. Cecilia Lewis Ooltewah * * * I pray too, that those who need to hear the emotional stories of the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletics Re-Launches Mocs Merchants Program

The Chattanooga Mocs are bustling with activity this summer. The July Month of Deals is coming to the end on the ticket side, while season tickets sales on the whole have been robust. Now news of the football program being picked to win the Southern Conference adds to the excitement. The Mocs added a greater online presence in its re-launch of the Merchants Program with the ... (click for more)

Michael Swanegan Making The Most Of His Second Shot At 2K Stardom

To be great, risks have to be taken. For Michael Swanegan, that risk involved moving thousands of miles across the country and away from his infant daughter. The one time hoops star at Pasadena City College was trying to break into the professional “NBA 2K League '', and playing against east coast opponents while in the westernmost state put Swanegan at a competitive disadvantage. ... (click for more)


