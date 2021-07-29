 Thursday, July 29, 2021 90.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

73-Year-Old Pedestrian Succumbs To Injuries After Being Struck On I-24 July 22

Thursday, July 29, 2021

A 73-year-old man died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle on I-24 last Thursday.

Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a pedestrian struck at 17760 I-24 East on July 22 at approximately 8:10 p.m.

The following was determined through interview, observation, and investigation:

Investigators determined that a Dodge Ram was traveling east on I-24 while a pedestrian had stopped his vehicle on the shoulder and was attempting to cross the interstate to reach a disabled vehicle. The  pedestrian crossed into the path of the Dodge, making contact with the front passenger side. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries, where he remained in the hospital and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



July 29, 2021

A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the

A Chattanooga man has been charged with the rape of a mentally defective victim. A grand jury indicted Steven Lee Gaddis, 34, of rape and sexual battery. According to court documents, the



Police Blotter: Banks Welcome Defrauded Customer; Wallet Missing At Walnut Street Bridge

A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the fraudulent accounts. She has now received letters from various locations thanking her for opening accounts with them. She has frozen her credit and notified each of the creditors.

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Enough Is Enough, Time's Up

The unvaccinated children who are 12 years old and younger will go to school in a couple of weeks and I understand that only 70 percent of the employees of the Hamilton County Schools are vaccinated. This is unacceptable. School board members and the superintendent are responsible for the safety of all these students and they should not have to run the risk of contacting the

Roy Exum: Defunded Police Stagger

Just a year ago, our liberal-led cities were ordering the riot police to "stand down," and their city councils were demanding police budgets be trimmed by over 50 percent. The idea of using psychology types to defuse a problem rather than a badge-and-a-gun greatly appealed to anti-cop enthusiasts. But now the "chickens have come home to roost" and those hand-twisters like Seattle

Vols' Velus Jones, Jr. Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college

UTC Announces Scrappy Switchback Program To Aid Community

Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors. The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give


