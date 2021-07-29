73-Year-Old Pedestrian Succumbs To Injuries After Being Struck On I-24 July 22

A 73-year-old man died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle on I-24 last Thursday.

Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a pedestrian struck at 17760 I-24 East on July 22 at approximately 8:10 p.m.

The following was determined through interview, observation, and investigation:

Investigators determined that a Dodge Ram was traveling east on I-24 while a pedestrian had stopped his vehicle on the shoulder and was attempting to cross the interstate to reach a disabled vehicle. The pedestrian crossed into the path of the Dodge, making contact with the front passenger side. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries, where he remained in the hospital and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



