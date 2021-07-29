 Thursday, July 29, 2021 93.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Senator Blackburn Hits "COVID Hysteria"

Senator Marsha Blackburn went to the Senate floor "to call out President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and left-wing leaders on their COVID hysteria."

She said, "We are going to continue to have COVID-19 in our presence. We know that, but we also know that what is happening today is not necessarily about masks. This is about continuing to perpetrate these lockdowns. We've had a series of lockdowns…(and the left was) pulling back on freedom, giving power to the government, and lessening the ability for individual choices.

That's what this is about.

 

"All of this is not rational. There is no evidence, none, to suggest that yet another about–face on masking is going to keep people healthier–is going to make them healthier. There is no evidence for that.

 

"So let's call it what it is. This is left-wing hysteria. This is hysteria. Frighten people. Make them think a lockdown's coming. Make them think things are worse than what they are. No, this is the United States of America. We do not lock up people we disagree with. We don't push forward with this type of activity. We don't silence our opponents. We believe in free speech. We believe in individuals being able to make their choices, and I think that it is fair to say that what the Speaker of the House has done is not trusting the science that brought us this vaccine.

 

"There is no deliberation that appears to have gone into this newest mandate from the Speaker of the House, but you don't need deliberation when you've decided that you can just resort to threats such as locking up staffers and visitors if they do not wear a mask on the House side."


Police Blotter: Banks Welcome Defrauded Customer; Wallet Missing At Walnut Street Bridge

2 Arrested For Copper Theft In Bradley County

Marter And Finlay Join ATCM Board Of Directors


A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday responded to several reports of copper wire and copper pipe being stolen from four separate construction sites in the northeastern part of Bradley ... (click for more)

Barbara Marter and Jon Finlay, CPA, joined the Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth Board of Directors to fill roles in the expanding board. The announcement was made by Dr. David McNabb, president ... (click for more)



A woman on Walsh Road said she received 11 letters from Suntrust Bank regarding various accounts that she had opened with them. She said she immediately contacted Suntrust and they closed the fraudulent accounts. She has now received letters from various locations thanking her for opening accounts with them. She has frozen her credit and notified each of the creditors. * * * ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday responded to several reports of copper wire and copper pipe being stolen from four separate construction sites in the northeastern part of Bradley County. It was additionally discovered that the thieves caused several thousand dollars’ worth of damage to the four construction sites while in the process of committing the thefts. Sheriff’s ... (click for more)

Enough Is Enough, Time's Up

The unvaccinated children who are 12 years old and younger will go to school in a couple of weeks and I understand that only 70 percent of the employees of the Hamilton County Schools are vaccinated. This is unacceptable. School board members and the superintendent are responsible for the safety of all these students and they should not have to run the risk of contacting the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Defunded Police Stagger

Just a year ago, our liberal-led cities were ordering the riot police to “stand down,” and their city councils were demanding police budgets be trimmed by over 50 percent. The idea of using psychology types to defuse a problem rather than a badge-and-a-gun greatly appealed to anti-cop enthusiasts. But now the “chickens have come home to roost” and those hand-twisters like Seattle ... (click for more)

Vols' Velus Jones, Jr. Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Scrappy Switchback Program To Aid Community

Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors. The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give ... (click for more)


