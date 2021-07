Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, RODNEY

2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BERNARD, TEVIN L

1418 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BROGDON, RANDALL CHAD

3648 LARRY LN Chattanooga, 374121812

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT

1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BUNCH, MICHAEL COLTON

1734 MOUNT ZION RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

CALLOWAY, ANWOIANE C

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CONNER, BRIAN LEE

2821 YOUNG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PURCHASING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE FOR A CHILD

AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE

---

DAUGHERTY, DOUGLAS EVERETTE

611 SIGNAL MT BLV CHATTANOOGA, 37377

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, MARCELL DEONTE

1805 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042541

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAWSON, BILAL

COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DIP, JOSHUA B

1272 BLYTHE FERRY RD NE Cleveland, 373125703

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS

819 W 14th Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023906

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EVANS, GEORGE RAY

2219 E 26TH ST Chattanooga, 374073614

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FLERL, DAVID LAMAR

4297 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CIR HIXSON, 373434795

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER

15123 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency:

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GRIMES, MADELINE A

6603 Hickory Trace Cir Chattanooga, 374213676

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

GROOMES, KIMBERLY D

1211 LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

---

HAMMOND, HEATHER NICHOLE

8952 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HAWORTH, JENNIFER DIANE

876 IDLEWILD DR MADISON, 371154764

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)

---

HOWARD, JESSICA LEANN

20 DEE VUE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JOHNSON, TOMMY TYRELL

1403 EAST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE

5800 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCKINNIS, ANTAVIUS DEANGELO

2127 CORMACK ROAD RIPLEY,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MELCHOR, JOSE FRANCISCO

8902 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

FORGERY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

MORGAN, MARIVIC IBANEZ

1708 SHEPHERD ROAD LOT 44 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

NOCHO, JAMEY EDWARD

4529 Hancock Rd Chattanooga, 374163200

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

SALAZAR, OSCAR

6010 WELLWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

STAMPER, JADA RAJEEN

307 COLONY CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

LEAVING CHILD UNATTENDED IN MOTOR VEHICLE

---

TAYLOR, GERALD D

1211 Lee Hwy Cleveland, 37311

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

TAYLOR, KAITLYN BREANNA

124 FORREST HILLS DR CHATTSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TEETERS, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN

8520 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

THOMAS, DARYL CORLELL

4711 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

THOMPSON, MAURLYN D

2117 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063546

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

VICKERY, PATRICK CLAY

13824 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

---

WAIGHT, DEKARI ZION

3400 JENKINS ROAD APT912 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

WHITE, JAMES FRANKLIN

1604 COLORADO STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT