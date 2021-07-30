July 30, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Silverdale Baptist Church, 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr. in Chattanooga, beginning July 23 through July ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Walker County Board of Commissioners will hold three public hearings in August to provide citizens with a better understanding of a proposed millage rate reduction to offset an inflationary ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Silverdale Baptist Church, 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr. in Chattanooga, beginning July 23 through July 25. As of today, 16 positive cases have been identified within attendees of the church’s student summer camp. This figure includes only the attendees of the camp and does not include household ... (click for more)
The unvaccinated children who are 12 years old and younger will go to school in a couple of weeks and I understand that only 70 percent of the employees of the Hamilton County Schools are vaccinated. This is unacceptable.
School board members and the superintendent are responsible for the safety of all these students and they should not have to run the risk of contacting the ... (click for more)
Physicians in Hamilton County have been asked to release inpatients at Chattanooga’s largest hospitals as soon as medically feasible, this after a raging ‘variant’ of COVID 19 pandemic is buckling the South. Chattanooga’s Erlanger, Memorial and Parkridge Hospitals are each “at full capacity” due to the powerful ‘delta variant’ yet they are hardly alone. The latest information obtainable ... (click for more)
The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.
The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college ... (click for more)
Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors.
The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give ... (click for more)