Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Silverdale Baptist Church; Provides Testing and Quarantine Guidelines

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,711. There are 2,568 new cases since Thursday, as that total reaches 932,145 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 66,991, which is an increase of 134 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 134 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 47,185. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 515 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,566, which is 97 percent, and there are 1,104 active cases. There are 83 patients hospitalized and 21 in ... (click for more)