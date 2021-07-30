 Friday, July 30, 2021 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Silverdale Baptist Church; Provides Testing and Quarantine Guidelines

Friday, July 30, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Silverdale Baptist Church, 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr. in Chattanooga, beginning July 23 through July 25. As of today, 16 positive cases have been identified within attendees of the church’s student summer camp. This figure includes only the attendees of the camp and does not include household contacts. It is recommended that camp attendees and their close contacts seek testing for COVID-19.

Officials said, "Per the CDC, those that have been in close contact (within six feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine, unless they have been fully vaccinated.
People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms, however, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they do not have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.

"Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider."

Free testing is available at these partnering agencies:

LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
2507 McCallie Ave. in Chattanooga
Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
1148 E 23rd St. in Chattanooga
Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: 1-4 p.m.
Appointments are optional. To make an appointment, call 423-206-4530.

A list of additional testing locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here.

Additional Resources: 
The Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline is available at 423-209-8383 to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hotline hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.
For general quarantine and isolation guidance, visit the CDC’s webpage here
To find a Health Department vaccination site near you, visit the Health Department’s vaccine webpage here.

July 30, 2021

Georgia Has 13 More COVID Deaths, 2,568 New Cases

July 30, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 134 New Cases

July 30, 2021

New Lower Certified Property Tax Rates Released


Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,711. There are 2,568 new cases since Thursday, as that ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 134 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 47,185. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 515 in the county. The ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes announced Friday his office, in conjunction with the Comptroller of the State of Tennessee, has completed the 2021 countywide reappraisal of ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 13 More COVID Deaths, 2,568 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,711. There are 2,568 new cases since Thursday, as that total reaches 932,145 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 66,991, which is an increase of 134 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 134 New Cases

Hamilton County had 134 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, bringing the total to 47,185. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 515 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 45,566, which is 97 percent, and there are 1,104 active cases. There are 83 patients hospitalized and 21 in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Though The Last Option, Recycling Should Provide Some Income

In 1989 when I initiated and coordinated Recycle Signal, the goal wasn’t to move materials around so we could excuse our over-consumptive buying habits. Volunteers for Recycle Signal had parents and grandparents who lived through the Great Depression. We were brought up to appreciate the roof over our head and daily food on the table. We gave thanks before we ate. In designing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Hospitals Are Full

Physicians in Hamilton County have been asked to release inpatients at Chattanooga’s largest hospitals as soon as medically feasible, this after a raging ‘variant’ of COVID 19 pandemic is buckling the South. Chattanooga’s Erlanger, Memorial and Parkridge Hospitals are each “at full capacity” due to the powerful ‘delta variant’ yet they are hardly alone. The latest information obtainable ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Velus Jones, Jr. Named To Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday morning that Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is one of 57 college football players selected to the watch list for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college ... (click for more)

UTC Announces Scrappy Switchback Program To Aid Community

Earlier this week, the Chattanooga Mocs marketing & ticketing operation announced the re-launch of the Mocs Merchants program. Today comes news of another initiative aimed at helping our community and serviced by the philanthropy of our alumni, fans and donors. The Scrappy Switchback is initiated in 2020-21. It was developed to provide Mocs fans an opportunity to give ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors