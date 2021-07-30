Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Silverdale Baptist Church; Provides Testing and Quarantine Guidelines

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Silverdale Baptist Church, 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr. in Chattanooga, beginning July 23 through July 25. As of today, 16 positive cases have been identified within attendees of the church’s student summer camp. This figure includes only the attendees of the camp and does not include household contacts. It is recommended that camp attendees and their close contacts seek testing for COVID-19.
Officials said, "Per the CDC, those that have been in close contact (within six feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine, unless they have been fully vaccinated.
People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms, however, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they do not have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
"Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider."
Free testing is available at these partnering agencies:
LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
2507 McCallie Ave. in Chattanooga
Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
1148 E 23rd St. in Chattanooga
Monday - Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: 1-4 p.m.
Appointments are optional. To make an appointment, call 423-206-4530.
A list of additional testing locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here
.
Additional Resources:
•
The Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline is available at 423-209-8383 to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hotline hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.
•
For general quarantine and isolation guidance, visit the CDC’s webpage here
.
•
To find a Health Department vaccination site near you, visit the Health Department’s vaccine webpage here
.