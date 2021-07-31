Man Arrested For Shooting That Occurred July 18 On Jarren Court

Roderick Crawford, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in a July 18 shooting on Jarren Court.Chattanooga Police responded to the 3800 block of Jarren Court on July 18 at approximately 3:57 a.m. on a report of a person shot.Officers located a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.The man was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that the man was exiting his vehicle near the above location when he was shot.Through the continuing investigation, Crawford was identified and taken into custody at the Silverdale Detention Center.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.You can remain anonymous.